West Bengal’s Asansol and Ballygunge have emerged as a major prestige fight for the TMC and the BJP

The counting of votes for one Lok Sabha and four assembly seats began in West Bengal’s Ballygunge, Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh, Bochahan in Bihar, and Kolhapur North in Maharashtra on Saturday morning.

WEST BENGAL

Around 66.42 per cent and 41.23 per cent polling was recorded in the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and the Ballygunge assembly seat, respectively, in the elections held on 12 April. A total of 15 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district, while 2.5 lakh people could vote in south Kolkata's Ballygunge.

The by-elections were necessitated as Babul Supriyo resigned as the MP of Asansol after switching over to the TMC from the BJP, while state minister Subrata Mukherjee, who represented Ballygunge, died last year.

The TMC fielded yesteryear actor Shatrughan Sinha in Asansol, which has a substantial Hindi-speaking population. The BJP nominated Asansol Dakshin MLA Agnimitra Paul.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has fielded Supriyo in Ballygunge, where he is pitted against BJP's Keya Ghosh and CPI(M)'s Saira Shah Halim. The Congress is also in the fray in both the seats.

CHHATTISGARH

The Khairagarh Assembly seat in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Rajnandgaon district went to polls earlier this week. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) legislator and former MP Devvrat Singh last November.

A total of 10 candidates are in the fray. Political experts feel this time the fight is mainly between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP in the state, as the JCC (J) has lost its appeal after the demise of Ajit Jogi in 2020.

The seat had witnessed a triangular contest in the 2018 Assembly polls when the JCC (J), then led by former state chief minister Ajit Jogi, had entered the poll arena. Khaiargarh was among the five seats won by the JCC(J) in the 90-member state Assembly.

Devvrat Singh, who belonged to the erstwhile royal family of Khairagarh, quit the Congress in 2017 and joined JCC (J) the next year. He contested the 2018 assembly polls on the JCC(J) ticket from Khairagarh and defeated BJP candidate Komal Janghel by a thin margin of 870 votes.

This time, the BJP has again fielded Komal Janghel, a former MLA, while Yashoda Verma, the Khairagarh block unit chief of Congress, is the ruling party's nominee. Both Janghel and Verma belong to the Lodhi caste, a numerically powerful OBC community in the Khairagarh area.

The JCC (J) has fielded Narendra Soni, a lawyer and member of the erstwhile royal family of Khairagarh.

The Congress has promised the people to make Khairagarh a district if it wins the seat, which was once its bastion.

Both the leading parties left no stone unturned in their efforts to woo the voters. While the BJP deputed two Union ministers- Prahlad Singh Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste- and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for campaigning, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel led the Congress during the party's campaining.

MAHARASHTRA

The bypoll in Kolhapur was necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav due to Covid-19 in December 2021. As much as 60.09 per cent of voters exercised their franchise as per tentative data.

There are 15 candidates in the fray, and the main fight is likely to be between the Congress, one of the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, and the opposition BJP. Jayashree Jadhav, the wife of the late MLA, is the Congress candidate, while the BJP has fielded Satyajit Kadam.

BIHAR

Around 59.20 per cent of the 2.90 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the by-election to the Bochahan assembly constituency by the end of the polling on Tuesday. By-poll to the seat was necessitated by the death of MLA Musafir Paswan, who had won on the ticket of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Bollywood set designer-turned-politician Mukesh Sahani.

Sahani, who initially wanted to field the deceased MLA's son Amar, recently lost his ministerial berth, and subsequently the trust of his prospective candidate. Amar jumped ship and is now in the fray as the candidate of the RJD, which his father had defeated to win the seat.

Sahani has now fielded Gita Devi, whose father Ramai Ram was the RJD candidate in the 2020 assembly polls.

The BJP, the former benefactor of Sahani which now seeks to prove a point after having got his scalp, has fielded Baby Kumari who enjoys the image of a “giant killer” in the constituency.

She had won the seat in 2015, contesting as an Independent, defeating Ramai Ram who had represented Bochahan multiple times and on tickets of various parties.

Also in the fray is the Congress, which appears to have been dumped by the RJD for good, four Independents and candidates of lesser parties, including AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi.

For Sahani, who risks losing his legislative council seat in a few months, the hustings are an occasion to prove his own political mettle, away from the protective shadow of a bigger player.

For the BJP, a win will bring the assurance that the unceremonious expulsion of Sahani, its former protégé who uses the nickname "son of Mallah", has not resulted in a backlash from the OBCs.

The RJD, which showed unmistakable signs of resurgence but fell short of the finishing line in the assembly elections, will be banking on its own formidable support base.

Arguably the state’s principal pro-OBC party, it also hopes to cash in on the "humiliation" of Sahani as well as Chirag Paswan who was recently ousted from the house occupied by his late father Ram Vilas Paswan.

During his intensive campaign, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav repeatedly attacked the NDA over the expulsion of Sahani from the state cabinet and the political isolation, exemplified by physical eviction from the Delhi bungalow, of Chirag.

Chirag, who now heads Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), a splinter group of his father's party, has fielded no candidate though the reserved assembly segment has sizeable Dalit votes.

This has given rise to speculations of some backdoor political understanding which might come to the fore after the results are out.

With inputs from PTI

