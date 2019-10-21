By-election 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: Not a single voter turns up in posh Dilkusha area of Lucknow since polling started

By-election polling latest updates: Not even a single voter has turned up to exercise his/her franchise in the posh Dilkusha area of Lucknow. The polling was started half an hour ago. In such case the election officials are bound to go and convince the voters to come out and vote.
Voting across 18 states for 51 Assembly, two Lok Sabha seats begins.
Along with the polling in two Legislative Assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra, voting for by-elections to 64 Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency spread across 18 states will be held on 21 October 2019 (Monday). According to the Election Commission, voting for these seats will begin at 7 am on 21 October 2019 in the respective polling booths.
While Assembly bypolls will be held on 64 Assembly seats, the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar will also have a bypoll. These Assembly seats include 15 in Karnataka and 11 in Uttar Pradesh.
While announcing the poll schedule for Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Election Commission of India announced dates for bypolls in 64 Assembly seats and a Lok Sabha seat. Subsequently, it added two more Assembly bypolls in Gujarat and Maharashtra’s Satara Lok Sabha seat to the list.
The 11 Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats mostly belong to MLAs who lost the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections and had to resign as MLAs.
The Samastipur (Bihar) Lok Sabha by-election was necessitated after the death of sitting MP Ram Chandra Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party in July.
Here's a list of Assembly by-election seats scheduled to go to polls on 21 October, sorted by states:
Arunachal Pradesh (1)
Khonsa
Assam (4)
Ratabari
Jania
Rangapara
Sonari
Bihar (5)
Kishanganj
Simri Bakhtiarpur
Daraunda
Nathnagar
Belhar
Chhattisgarh (1)
Chitrakot
Gujarat (6)
Tharad
Kheralu
Amraiwadi
Lunawad
Radhanpur
Bayad
Himachal Pradesh (2)
Dharamshala
Pachhad
Kerala (5)
Manjeshwar
Ernakulam
Aroor
Konni
Vattiyoorkavu
Madhya Pradesh (1)
Jhabua
Meghalaya (1)
Shella
Odisha (1)
Bijepur
Puducherry (1)
Kamraj Nagar
Punjab (4)
Phagwara
Mukerian
Dakha
Jalalabad
Rajasthan (2)
Mandawa
Khinwsar
Sikkim (3)
Poklok
Martam
Gangtok
Tamil Nadu (2)
Vikravandi
Nanguneri
Telangana (1)
Huzurnagar
Uttar Pradesh (11)
Gangoh
Rampur
Islas
Lucknow Cantt.
Govindnagar
Manikpur
Pratapgarh
Zaidpur
Jalalpur
Balha
Ghosi
Lok Sabha bypolls will be held in:
Samastipur, Bihar
Satara, Maharashtra
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Updated Date: Oct 21, 2019 07:45:28 IST
Highlights
Lucknow bypolls: Not even one voter turns up in posh Dikusha area in UP's capital
Not even a single voter has turned up to exercise his/her franchise in the posh Dilkusha area of Lucknow. The polling was started half an hour ago. In such case the election officials are bound to go and convince the voters to come out and vote.
Photo by Indal Kashyap, 101Reporters
Two BJP leaders were booked for violation of Model code of conduct in MP
BJP MLA from Indore, Ramesh Mendola was booked for allegedly violating Model code of Conduct on Sunday. He was allegedly entering the Jhabua constituency after election campaign was over. Another BJP leader Gaurav Ranadive was also booked for the same. MLA Mendole alleged administration of being biased. He tweeted that he travelling from Dahod to Indore on the only road connecting the cities, but not campaigning. He claimed that the police are working like election workers of Congress.
Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters
Lucknow Cantt: By-elections in upper-caste stronghold to be held today
The prestigious seat of Lucknow Cantt which is dominated by the upper caste votes is also going to the bypolls after the incumbent Rita Bahuguna Joshi won the Lok Sabha elections from Prayagraj, formerly Allahabad, in May.
The seat has been held by upper-caste leaders 11 times since 1957. There are presently 3.85 lakh voters on this seat out of which 2.09 lakh are male, 24 are from the third gender while the rest are females.
It was the Congress’ stronghold till 1991 and voters started tilting towards the BJP after the Ram Temple movement in 1991. However, this time the BJP may face a tough situation owing to the rising crime and lawlessness in the posh areas but experts believe that winning this seat will be a cake walk for the Saffron party.
Saurabh Sharma, 101Reporters.
Voting across 18 states for 51 Assembly, two Lok Sabha seats begins
Azam Khan seeks to hold SP bastion Rampur seat in bypolls today
With more than 70 police cases in the last few months against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, the bypolls in Rampur, has become a prestige battle for him.
A heated war of words was witnessed during the campaigning between Azam Khan and BJP leader Jaya Prada. The Rampur seat is considered to be the bastion of the Samajwadi Party with Azam Khan being the nine-time MLA.
It was however expected that the BJP will consider a Muslim candidate for these elections in view of the large number of Muslim votes, but Bharat Bhoosan was declared as the party candidate at 11th hour.
With inputs from Kamal Bhargava, 101Reporters
BJP seeks to continue its winning streak in UP bypoll
The BJP would want to continue its winning streak which is shown by the aggressive campaigning done by the BJP on all the 11 seats. The BJP has 312 MLAs in the state assembly.
Of the 11 assembly seats polling today, eight were held by the BJP, two by the Samajwadi Party and one by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
Bypolls in 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh to be held today
In Uttar Pradesh, with as many as 11 seats going in the bypolls, there are four major parties trying their best to capture the maximum seats. For Akhilesh Yadav, who was dumped by the BSP supremo Mayawati post 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it has become a challenge to get the maximum seats. The Samajwadi Party currently has 47 members in the state assembly.
Satara Lok Sabha constituency to by-poll to be held today
The bypoll for Satara Lok Sabha constituency will also be held on 21 October. Former NCP leader and sitting MP Udayanraje Bhosale is in the fray from the seat on a BJP ticket against Shriniwas Patil of the Congress-NCP combine.
Samastipur Lok Sabha contituency to hold by-poll today
While Assembly by-polls will be held on 64 Assembly seats, the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar will also have a bypoll. These Assembly seats include 15 in Karnataka and 11 in Uttar Pradesh.
In this seat, was held by Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party, a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance.
By polls in 51 Assembly seats, 2 Lok Sabha constituencies to be held today
Along with the polling in two Legislative Assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra, voting for by-elections to 51 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states will be held on 21 October (Monday). According to the Election Commission, voting for these seats will begin at 7 am on 21 October 2019 in the respective polling booths.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
07:45 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls: EC awards certificate to first person to cast vote at Manikpur polling booth
Uma Shankar, a resident of Chitrakoot who was the first person to cast his vote at the Manikpur polling booth was awarded a certificate of appreciation by the EC officials. Shankar says that there are various issues ranging from abrogation of Article 370 to Ram Temple, but he has cast his vote based on the issues of the rural areas like water woes and others.
By Dhirendra Shukla, 101Reporters
07:38 (IST)
Lucknow bypolls: Not even one voter turns up in posh Dikusha area in UP's capital
Not even a single voter has turned up to exercise his/her franchise in the posh Dilkusha area of Lucknow. The polling was started half an hour ago. In such case the election officials are bound to go and convince the voters to come out and vote.
Photo by Indal Kashyap, 101Reporters
07:27 (IST)
Two BJP leaders were booked for violation of Model code of conduct in MP
BJP MLA from Indore, Ramesh Mendola was booked for allegedly violating Model code of Conduct on Sunday. He was allegedly entering the Jhabua constituency after election campaign was over. Another BJP leader Gaurav Ranadive was also booked for the same. MLA Mendole alleged administration of being biased. He tweeted that he travelling from Dahod to Indore on the only road connecting the cities, but not campaigning. He claimed that the police are working like election workers of Congress.
Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters
07:25 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi Assembly seat sees good voter turn out
Elderly voters have turned up in good numbers in the initial hours in Ghosi assembly constituency.
By Yogesh Bharadwaj, 101Reporters
07:21 (IST)
Lucknow Cantt: By-elections in upper-caste stronghold to be held today
The prestigious seat of Lucknow Cantt which is dominated by the upper caste votes is also going to the bypolls after the incumbent Rita Bahuguna Joshi won the Lok Sabha elections from Prayagraj, formerly Allahabad, in May.
The seat has been held by upper-caste leaders 11 times since 1957. There are presently 3.85 lakh voters on this seat out of which 2.09 lakh are male, 24 are from the third gender while the rest are females.
It was the Congress’ stronghold till 1991 and voters started tilting towards the BJP after the Ram Temple movement in 1991. However, this time the BJP may face a tough situation owing to the rising crime and lawlessness in the posh areas but experts believe that winning this seat will be a cake walk for the Saffron party.
Saurabh Sharma, 101Reporters.
07:15 (IST)
PHOTOS: Voting begins on all 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh
Voting has begun on all the 11 seats which are polling today. Election officials helping a voter finding his name in Chitrakoot of Uttar Pradesh.
Dhirendra Shukla, 101Reporters.
07:08 (IST)
Voting across 18 states for 51 Assembly, two Lok Sabha seats begins
07:01 (IST)
EC arranges live webcasting in 53 polling booths in Bihar
The Election Commission has decided to arrange live webcasting on 53 polling booths in Bihar bypolls. This will include 20 booths of Samastipur Loksabha seat, 12 booths in Nathnagar Assembly seat, 3 booths in Belhar seat, four booths in Daraundha seat, eight booths in Simri Bakhtiyarpur and six booths of Kishanganj seat.
According to officials, live webcasting will start at 7 am and will end until the polling ends.
Umesh Kumar Ray/101Reporters
06:57 (IST)
Azam Khan seeks to hold SP bastion Rampur seat in bypolls today
With more than 70 police cases in the last few months against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, the bypolls in Rampur, has become a prestige battle for him.
A heated war of words was witnessed during the campaigning between Azam Khan and BJP leader Jaya Prada. The Rampur seat is considered to be the bastion of the Samajwadi Party with Azam Khan being the nine-time MLA.
It was however expected that the BJP will consider a Muslim candidate for these elections in view of the large number of Muslim votes, but Bharat Bhoosan was declared as the party candidate at 11th hour.
With inputs from Kamal Bhargava, 101Reporters
06:52 (IST)
BJP seeks to continue its winning streak in UP bypoll
The BJP would want to continue its winning streak which is shown by the aggressive campaigning done by the BJP on all the 11 seats. The BJP has 312 MLAs in the state assembly.
Of the 11 assembly seats polling today, eight were held by the BJP, two by the Samajwadi Party and one by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
06:50 (IST)
Bypolls in 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh to be held today
In Uttar Pradesh, with as many as 11 seats going in the bypolls, there are four major parties trying their best to capture the maximum seats. For Akhilesh Yadav, who was dumped by the BSP supremo Mayawati post 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it has become a challenge to get the maximum seats. The Samajwadi Party currently has 47 members in the state assembly.
06:46 (IST)
Bypolls to be held in two states
Bypolls will also take place in two Lok Sabha seats one each in Maharashtra (Satara) and Bihar (Samastipur).
06:33 (IST)
Satara Lok Sabha constituency to by-poll to be held today
The bypoll for Satara Lok Sabha constituency will also be held on 21 October. Former NCP leader and sitting MP Udayanraje Bhosale is in the fray from the seat on a BJP ticket against Shriniwas Patil of the Congress-NCP combine.
06:31 (IST)
Samastipur Lok Sabha contituency to hold by-poll today
While Assembly by-polls will be held on 64 Assembly seats, the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar will also have a bypoll. These Assembly seats include 15 in Karnataka and 11 in Uttar Pradesh.
In this seat, was held by Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party, a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance.
06:21 (IST)
By polls in 51 Assembly seats, 2 Lok Sabha constituencies to be held today
Along with the polling in two Legislative Assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra, voting for by-elections to 51 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states will be held on 21 October (Monday). According to the Election Commission, voting for these seats will begin at 7 am on 21 October 2019 in the respective polling booths.