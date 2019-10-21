By-election 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: Not a single voter turns up in posh Dilkusha area of Lucknow since polling started

Lucknow Cantt: By-elections in upper-caste stronghold to be held today

The prestigious seat of Lucknow Cantt which is dominated by the upper caste votes is also going to the bypolls after the incumbent Rita Bahuguna Joshi won the Lok Sabha elections from Prayagraj, formerly Allahabad, in May.



The seat has been held by upper-caste leaders 11 times since 1957. There are presently 3.85 lakh voters on this seat out of which 2.09 lakh are male, 24 are from the third gender while the rest are females.



It was the Congress’ stronghold till 1991 and voters started tilting towards the BJP after the Ram Temple movement in 1991. However, this time the BJP may face a tough situation owing to the rising crime and lawlessness in the posh areas but experts believe that winning this seat will be a cake walk for the Saffron party.

Saurabh Sharma, 101Reporters.