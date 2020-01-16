Burari Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Burari Profile | Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjeev Jha scored a resounding victory in the Burari Assembly constituency. His nearest rival, Janata Dal (United)' s Shailender Kumar recieved over 87,555 votes less than him.

This seat is home to a large number of north Indians migrating to the National Capital in search of a livelihood, ergo, the politics here predictably centers around the inclusivity for migrants and authorisation of illegal settlements. Part of North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Burari Assembly constituency covers the census town of the same name. Along with other Assembly constituencies of Delhi, Burari went to polls on 8 February. In total, 1.46 crore people were eligible to vote in the election. A total of 13,750 polling stations conducted polling across the National Capital.

Here is a brief profile of Burari

Constituency Name: Burari

Constituency Number: 2

District Name: North East Delhi

Total Electors: 2,88,420

Female Electors: 1,25,500

Male Electors: 1,62,906

Third Gender: 14

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: The seat came into existence after the delimitation exercise in 2008, and since then the seat has sent a BJP representative once and AAP candidate twice to the Delhi Assembly. In the 2008 polls, BJP's Shri Krishan won the election, however, he could not repeat his performance in the two subsequent polls. Since 2013, AAP's Sanjeev Jha has been the MLA from here.

In 2013, when the AAP contested elections the first time, Jha won by 10,000 votes and in 2015 he defeated Gopal Jha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by 68,000 votes, securing 63.82 percent of the votes.

This year, however, BJP sharpened its Purvanchali pitch by making Bhojpuri singer and well-known actor, Manoj Tiwari, its state unit president. The party, which is at the power in the Centre, has also brought in a law to regularise the unauthorised colonies — a long-standing demand of the people here — which is likely to be a key talking point in these elections.

Demographics: Considered one of the backwards areas of Delhi, it is home to a large section of Purvanchalis – people from Bihar and Eastern Uttar Pradesh – migrants. Lack of potable drinking water, unauthorised colonies and poor roads are among the key problems faced by residents of this populous area. Burari Assembly constituency comprises Ibrahimpur, Jahangirpuri Resettlement Colony and Nathupura and rural settlements like Mukandpur, Nangli Poona, Jagatpur, Kadipur and Mukhmelpur.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.