BS Yeddyurappa quits as Karnataka CM: Rahul trains guns on Narendra Modi, says PM is doing everything to subvert nation

After BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa resigned as Karnataka chief minister in the state Assembly on Saturday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a press conference launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government led by BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"Did you notice that after the entire exercise in the Vidhan Soudha in Karnataka, the BJP legislators and the Speaker chose to get up and leave the House before the national anthem?" said Rahul as he addressed reporters at a press conference in New Delhi.

It was noteworthy that most of the Congress president's remarks were focussed on attacks against the current establishment, clearly aimed at the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. After all, Rahul said, that the people of Karnataka defended "what is much more than the election in Karnataka".

"In a way, this is what we are fighting today: The idea that you can rubbish every institution in this country. This is something that BJP and RSS does again and again. There is no institution which is worthy of the respect of the prime minister and Amit Shah. They believe every single institution can be ignored by them," he said.

"They have been shown that in India, power is not everything. Money is not everything. Corruption is not everything. I would like to thank the people of Karnataka for defending what is much more than the election in Karnataka," said the Congress chief.

"You can see how the prime minister directly authorised the buying of MLAs from our party. The idea that the prime minister is fighting corruption is a lie. He is corruption. There are phone conversations of attempts of MLAs being purchased," he further said.

"The prime minister is not bigger than India. The prime minister needs to stop thinking that he is bigger than every other institution in this country. He has been trained throughout his life by the RSS to never respect any institution apart from the RSS," he added.

Gandhi's remarks came after the 3-day-old Yeddyurappa government in Karnataka collapsed, with the chief minister announcing his decision to resign without facing a trust vote. The Supreme Court had on Friday ordered a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly at 4 pm on Saturday, drastically slashing the 15-day window given by Governor Vajubhai Vala to BJP chief minister Yeddyurappa to prove his majority.

"I am going to resign as chief minister....I will go to Raj Bhavan and submit my resignation." "I will not face confidence vote....I am going to resign," he told the Assembly after a brief emotional speech.

With inputs from PTI

