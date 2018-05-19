You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Karnataka Assembly floor test LIVE updates: 5 takeaways from BJP's defeat as Yeddyurappa signs out in tears

Politics FP Staff May 19, 2018 17:16:35 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Karnataka Assembly floor test LIVE updates: 5 takeaways from BJP's defeat as Yeddyurappa signs out in tears

  • 17:16 (IST)

    BJP's lust for power completely exposed, says Arvind Kejriwal

  • 17:09 (IST)

    Five takeaways from BJP's defeat as BS Yeddyurappa signs out in tears

    As was being speculated, BS Yeddyurappa skipped the floor test because it had become obvious that BJP doesn't have the numbers. His tearful, emotional speech on the floor of the House and his resignation as Karnataka chief minister was a stark contrast to the triumphalism from Congress camp. The grand old party could be forgiven for feeling that it had pulled off a major victory. After all, victories have been hard to come by for it of late. The Congress can draw several positives from the victory.

    • One, it gets to remain in power in Karnataka even though it finished second-best to the BJP in polls.
    • Two, it has shown remarkable chutzpah and organisational strength in keeping the flock together under tremendous pressure.
    • Three, the formation of a JD(S)-Congress government with JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy taking over as the chief minister gives the Opposition a 'Karnataka Model' which it may try to replicate in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
    • Four, the Congress proved that when it comes to statecraft, it can be equally competitive. In the end the BJP was clearly trying to cut its losses.
    • Five, the developments leading up to the aborted floor test will give Congress enough ammo against the BJP in upcoming Assembly elections in several states where it is in a straight fight with the saffron unit.

  • 17:04 (IST)

    Prime Minister not bigger than India, says Rahul Gandhi

    "Today it has been proved that the country's institutions are bigger which murder accused Amit Shah should realise... And my message to the prime minister will also be that he should understand that he is not bigger than India, he is not bigger than the institutions of this country, that he is not bigger than our democracy. But I do not think he will understand this as he has been schooled all his life in the RSS ideology, which teaches him not to take any institution more seriously than the RSS," Rahul said.  

  • 16:59 (IST)

    Prime Minister openly authorised horse-trading, he is himself corruption

    "You would have seen that there are audio recordings of how BJP was trying to purchase our MLAs. And this was directly sanctioned from New Delhi. This showed how the prime minister was openly sanctioning this," Rahul said. 

    He said, "This shows that all the anti-corruption talk by Prime Minister Modi is a blatant lie. This shows that he is corruption." 

  • 16:55 (IST)

    There are limits to your arrogance, Rahul Gandhi tells BJP

    Speaking to the media, Rahul said that he would like to give his best wishes the people of Karnataka and JD(S) and Congress party workers. "I would like to congratulate the people, because we need to tell them that there are limits to your arrogance. There are limits to how you can run this country," Rahul said. 

  • 16:52 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi says BJP legislators, MLAs filed out without waiting for National Anthem

    "Did you notice that after the entire exercise in the Vidhan Soudha in Karnataka, the BJP legislators and the Speaker chose to get up and leave the House before the National Anthem," Rahul said.

    "And in a way this is what we are fighting today - that you can rubbish any institution and walk out," Rahul said. 

  • 16:50 (IST)

    When will governor Vajubhai Vala resign, asks Patidar leader Hardik Patel

  • 16:48 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi's press conference begins

  • 16:45 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi to address media shortly 

  • 16:44 (IST)

    Celebration's break out at KPCC office in Bengaluru

    Image by Y Maheshwara Reddy/101Reporters

  • 16:37 (IST)

    Historic day in the history of Indian politics, says Siddaramaiah

    ​"Today is a historic day in Indian politics. BS Yeddyurappa in Vidhan Soudha agreed to do a floor test. He couldn't do it. This is a victory of democracy. There was immense pressure on the Governor by the central government. The Governor's decision was a blot on Indian democracy. We should respect the people's mandate. It is a responsibility of all politicians and democratic heads. PM Modi and his ministers are working against the democracy," says former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

  • 16:33 (IST)

    'Hall of Shame', tweets Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad 

  • 16:30 (IST)

    'When the puppeteers fail, the puppet falls and breaks,' Chidamabaram's swipe on BSY, Amit Shah and Modi

  • 16:29 (IST)

    Governor must invite us now: DK Shivakumar on BSY's resignation

    Speaking to CNN-News18, after BS Yeddyurappa's resignation Congress leader DK Shivakumar said that he is a humble Congres worker and nothing else. Speaking on the next course of action, he said that now the governor has to invite them to form the government.   

  • 16:25 (IST)

    ​'Democracy has been saved, says Dinesh Gundu Rao of Congress

    "Today, democracy has been saved. What Governor should have done earlier, should do now. He should invite us to form government," Dinesh Gundu Rao of the Congerss party said. 

  • 16:22 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi to address media at 4.30 pm; BJP's presser scheduled at 6.00 pm 

  • 16:19 (IST)

    BS Yeddyurappa reaches Raj Bhavan after resigning on the floor of the House

  • 16:18 (IST)

    Watch: Congress, JD(S) MLAs celebrate in Assembly after BSY resigns 

  • 16:15 (IST)

    'Democracy has won,' tweets Siddaramaiah 

    "Democracy has won in Karnataka. The conspiracy made by the BJP has failed to authorize the anti-constitutional measures," Siddaramaiah tweeted. 

  • 16:14 (IST)

    Mamata Banerjee tweets congartulations to HD Kumaraswamy 

  • 16:13 (IST)

    DK Shivakumar poses with HD Kumaraswamy after Yeddyurappa's resignation; Siddaramaiah absent

    Soon after BS Yeddyurappa announced his resignation on the floor of the House, DK Shivakumar held up Kumaraswamy's hand and flashed victory sign as JD(S) and Congress MLAs started celebrations. However, former chief minister Siddaramaiah was not seen in the midst of the celebrations. 

  • 16:09 (IST)

    Yeddyurappa resigns as chief minister on the floor of the House

    In an emotional speech in the Assembly, BS Yeddyurappa said, "I will lose nothing if I lose power, my life is for the people." He said there was no way he could have served the people of Karnataka as the Congress was not even allowing the MLAs to speak to their family members. 

    He then said that he will resign as the chief minister of Karnataka. He will meet the governor after the Assembly session and submit his resignation. 

  • 16:05 (IST)

    BS Yeddyurappa vows to win 150 seats for Modi, in five years or before 

    "If only people would have given us 113 seats instead of 104, we would have made this state a paradise. But I will fight for the state till my last breath. We will get 28 out of 28 seats in Lok Sabha and I will win 150 Assembly seats for Narendra Modi," Yeddyurapa said.   

  • 16:03 (IST)

     My entire life has been a test, today is one more test: BS Yeddyurappa

    "People have blessed us with 104 seats. I have everything in life: houses, land, money. But I have faced many a tests in my life," Yeddyurappa said. "My entire life has been a test, today is one more test," he added. 

  • 16:00 (IST)

    Yeddyurappa 'condemns' Congress, JD(S) backdoor politics

    "People have blessed us with 104 seats. The mandate wasn't for Congress or JD(S) yet they formed an alliance to form the government. I condemn the backdoor politics done by Congress and JD(S)," Yeddyurappa said.  

  • 15:57 (IST)

    My only aim to stake claim to form govt was to respect people's mandate, serve farmers and Dalits: BSY

    "My only aim to form the government in Karnataka was to help the poor and farmers and waive off their loans. All that Congress has done is try to divide the society on the basis of caste and religion. I wanted to serve the poople of Karnataka," Yeddyurappa told the House ahead of the floor test.  

  • 15:55 (IST)

    HD Kumaraswamy's brother, HD Revanna seen sleeping in Assembly as Yeddyurappa addresses House

  • 15:53 (IST)

    Watch: 'Missing ' Congress MLAs take oath in Karnataka Assembly

  • 15:52 (IST)

    Won't forget the support I got while campaigning: BS Yeddyurappa in Karnataka Assembly

    "During the election campaign, I have traveled throughout the state for the last two years and have seen pain on the faces of people. I can't forget the love and affection I received from people. I am very grateful to the people of Karnataka for the support we recieved everywhere," said BS Yedyurappa. 

  • 15:49 (IST)

    BS Yeddyurappa formally convenes session, requests Speaker to oversee proceedings

    Prime Minister Modi and BJP chief Ami Shah on Ambedkar Jayanti made me the president of the Karnataka BJP and told me that I will be the chief minister. In no other state ever a future chief minister is announced by our party. Today I make the proposal that I have convened the Sesssion and request the Speaker to oversee proceedings. 

  • 15:47 (IST)

    Siddaramaiah, RV Deshpande of Congress interrupt Yeddyurappa's speech; demand motion of no confidence be moved

    Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and RV Deshpande stood up as Yeddyurappa started his speech. They requested the speaker that the motion of no confidence should be move first and then the chief minsiter can resume speaking. 

  • 15:44 (IST)

    BS Yeddyurappa starts address in Assembly

  • 15:44 (IST)

    Congress' DK Shivakumar hugged Anand Singh when he reached Vidhan Soudha

  • 15:43 (IST)

    BJP's Muralidhar Rao denies offering money to Congress MLA BC Patil

    Muralidhar Rao, BJP state in-charge, denied having spoken to the BC Patil, the Congress MLA of Hirekerur. Audio clips of him and Sriramulu offering money and posts to Patil over the phone have emerged though its authenticity couldn't be verified.

    Input from Ayswarya Murthy, Team101Reporters

  • 15:41 (IST)

    Union Home minister Rajnath Singh forcefully kept in confinement our two MLAs using Central agencies: BK Hariprasad

    BK Hariprasad, speaking to CNN-News18 alleged that Union home minister Rajnath Singh was controlling the two Congress MLAs by using central agencies like Enforcement Directorate and the CBI. 

  • 15:35 (IST)

    Karnataka Assembly resumes session

  • 15:34 (IST)

    Congress MLA Anand Singh reaches Vidhan Soudha; all legislators present in House

    Anand Singh has now arrived on the Assembly  floor, is seen being led around by D K Shivakumar and shaking hands with Congress leaders like G Parameswara.

    Input by Ayswarya Murthy

  • 15:33 (IST)

    Somashekara Reddy denies being in touch with 'missing Congress' MLAs, says never went to Goldfinch Hotel 

    "I was with my brother in Taj West End. Nobody was in my contact. I don't even know who are they, Anand Singh and Pratap Gowda Patil (Congress MLAs). I did not even go to Goldfinch Hotel," Somashekara Reddy, BJP MLA from Bellari and brother of Janardan Reddy told ANI

  • 15:27 (IST)

    'Every decision is wonderful and happy in politics': Watch BJP's Shobha Karandlaje's reaction ahead of trust vote

  • 15:24 (IST)

    Missing BJP MLA also reaches Assembly; Congress' Anand Singh only MLA yet to make appearance 

    Somashekar Reddy, BJP MLA and one of the Reddy siblings, made a grand entry into the Assembly hall for oath taking, five hours late. He was reportedly at Hotel Taj West End. He gave anxious moments to BJP's Sriramulu and Karunakar Reddy who were seen trying to frantically call him since morning. With Reddy's appearance, now Anand Singh remains the only MLA yet to arrive at the Vidhana Soudha, TV9 reported. 

  • 15:16 (IST)

    Watch: When 'missing' Congress MLA arrived at Vidhan Soudha

  • 15:14 (IST)

    Will Modi, who lectures whole nation on corruption, advice Yeddyurappa to give up horse-trading, asks Siddaramaiah  

  • 15:10 (IST)

    Ananth Kumar and BS Yeddyurappa present in CM chamber in Vidhana Soudha, reports ANI

  • 15:06 (IST)

    BS Yeddyurappa ready with 13-page-long speech; likely to resign before floor test, claim reports

    CNN-News18 reported that the BJP's central leadership has directed BS Yeddyurappa to make a graceful exit. BJP sources told the news channel that BS Yeddyurappa has drafted a 13-page-long emotional speech after which he will tender his resignation through the Speaker. 

  • 15:00 (IST)

    'Missing' Congress MLA Pratap Gowda Patil seen having lunch with his party colleagues 

  • 14:55 (IST)

    Congress' DK Shivakumar seen receiving 'missing' MLA Pratap Gowda Patil

    TV9, a reginonal TV channel is showing images of Congress leader DK Shivakumar receiving Pratap Gowda Patil at the entrance of Vidhana Soudha and accompanying him inside. Patil was one of the two Congress MLAs feared absconding. Shivakumar, also told reporters outside the Assembly, that he was confidence Yeddyurappa is going to step aside. He said that anothe rmissing MLA Anand Singh is also on his way to the Vidhan Soudha. 

  • 14:48 (IST)

    Can't afford damaging public perception, party will step back, BJP sources tell CNN-News18

    CNN-News18 has reported that top BJP sources have said that what has been happening in Karnataka can damage the public perception widely and the party can't afford to do that. The news channel reported that the party will step back before the floor test is conducted, 

  • 14:45 (IST)

    Pratap Gowda Patil returns to Congress camp, says DK Shivakumar

    "Pratap Gowda Patil has come back. He will take oath as an MLA then he will vote for the Congress. He will not betray Congress party," Congress' DK Shivakumar told reporters moments ahead of the trust vote. 

  • 14:42 (IST)

    Yedyurappa will resign before trust vote, claims Congress' DK Shivakumar

    Following reports that BS Yeddyurappa might resign if he does not have enough numbers to prove majority, Congerss' DK Shivakumar exuded confidence that his party will soon come to power. "I am sure he will resign before the trust vote," he said.

    Meanwhile, the Congress has released another audio tape, this time alleging that BS Yeddyurappa offered ministerial post to MLA BC Patil.

  • 14:35 (IST)

    Yeddyurappa to meet governor after speech, claim reports

    Amid speculation that BS Yeddyurappa may resign if the BJP's last minute assessment show they are still short of numbers, NDTV reported that the chief minister has sought a appointment with governor right after his speech. 

    CNN-News18, citing sources in the top level leadership of the party, claimed that BS Yeddyurappa will resign after an emotional speech as the BJP is convinced they do not have the numbers. 

Load More

2

Karnataka Assembly floor test LIVE updates: Newly-appointed Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yeddyurappa has resigned from the post which was given to him just two days ago. BS Yeddyurappa attacked the Congress-JDS alliance in his speech ahead of the crucial floor test and ended it by resigning at the Karnataka chief minister. After making the announcement BS Yeddyurappa went on to meet and shake hands with JDS chief Deve Gowda and senior Congress leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad. JDS-Congress MLAs immediately started flashing the victory sign and celebrating inside the house. The JDS and Congress leaders announced that they are now waiting for the Governor to call them.

During his speech, Yeddyurappa was briefly interrupted by former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah who asked the former to move the trust motion while BS Yeddyurappa went on with his attacks. He said, "I don't do party politics. I do people's politics." Yeddyurappa also said, "My only aim to form the government was to serve the farmers and Dalits who were suffering." Yeddyurappa had earlier spoken to BJP president Amit Shah over phone amid speculation of his resignation. Meanwhile, Congress MLAs Anand Singh and Pratap Gouda Patil, who had been incommunicado for a while and missed the oath-taking ceremony in the Assembly, have now come back in the Assembly. The Assembly session began on Saturday morning with pro tem Speaker Bopaiah administering the oath to all newly-elected MLAs.

Several reactions poured in following Yeddyurappa's resignation. While former chief minister Siddaramaiah tweeted saying 'democracy has won', Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted a scathing message, saying:  "Poor Mr Yeddyurappa. When the puppeteers fail, the puppet falls and breaks." West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also touted it as a win for the regional front: "Democracy wins. Congratulations Karnataka. Congratulations DeveGowda Ji, Kumaraswamy Ji, Congress and others. Victory of the 'regional' front."

HD Kumaraswamy, the chief minister candidate of the Congress-JDS combine, said that they are waiting for an invitation from the Governor's House to take oath as the new Karnataka chief minister. Earlier, Yeddyurappa began his speech in Vidhan Soudha and slammed the 'unholy alliance' between the JDS and the Congress. The chief minister had earlier spoken to BJP president Amit Shah over phone amid speculation of his resignation before the floor test. Congress MLAs Anand Singh and Pratap Gouda Patil, who had been incommunicado for a while and missed the oath-taking ceremony in the Assembly, are now back in the Assembly.

The stage is set for the floor test in Karnataka Assembly to test the strength of the two-day-old BS Yeddyurappa government amid allegations of poaching and horse-trading. The floor test will be overseen by pro tem speaker KG Bopaiah after the Supreme Court dismissed a Congress petition against his appointment and ordered live telecast of the proceedings. Sources said the floor test will be conducted via a show of hands. The Assembly session began on Saturday morning with Bopaiah administering the oath to all newly elected MLAs.

Following reports that BS Yeddyurappa might resign if he does not have enough numbers to prove majority, Congerss' DK Shivakumar exuded confidence that his party will soon come to power. "I am sure he will resign before the trust vote," he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress has released another audio tape, this time alleging that BS Yeddyurappa offered ministerial post to MLA BC Patil.

Meanwhile, Congress MLAs Anand Singh and Pratap Gowda Patil have been allegedly kept captive in Gold Finch Hotel in Bengaluru. Additional Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh along with his team are leaving for the hotel, the report said.

Congress leader Veerapa Moily said that BJP will be "exposed" to the whole world. "They (BJP) know very well that they are 104. Still they are trying everything and anything to buy our MLAs. But, our MLAs are intact.

The Supreme Court, earlier on Saturday, turned down Congress and JD(S)' plea against the appointment of KG Bopaiah as the pro tem Speaker KG Bopaiah. However, it allowed the live telecast of the trust vote.

Ahead of the trust vote, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said that it wasn't an important day for him. "The important days will come in future. Till 4 pm, BJP will try to poach our MLAs. All the MLAs are together; no one is going to go to the other side," he said.

Ramalinga Reddy claimed that Congress MLA will defy the party whip during the trust vote on Saturday. "Physically he is not with us, but he is in contact with our leaders... He will definitely vote for us" he said.

Chief Minister BS Yeddyrappa, who will be facing the floor test on Saturday, has reached Shangri-La Hotel for the BJP legislature meeting. Appearing confident, BS Yeddyurappa urged his supporters to stay calm and said that they would be celebrating at 5 pm.

Buses carrying Congress MLAs reached Hilton Hotel in Bengaluru ahead of their oath-taking ceremony and the floor test in Karnataka Assembly.

The Supreme Court directive on Friday to hold a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly on Saturday led to heightened political activity in the state, with the Congress-JD(S) post-poll alliance sure of Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa losing the battle and the BJP sounding confident to sail through.

The Supreme Court had in its Thursday morning order rejected Yeddyurappa's plea, made through senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, asking for at least a week's time to face the floor test, and directed it to be conducted on Saturday instead.

A bench of Justice AK Sikri, Justice SA Bobde and Justice Ashok Bhushan on Friday said the pro tem Speaker, conventionally the senior-most member of the Assembly, would administer the newly-elected members their oath and then conduct the floor test.

The court junked Attorney General KK Venugopal's suggestion that the floor test be conducted through secret ballot. The court also barred Yeddyurappa from taking any policy decisions till the floor test.

File image of BS Yeddyurappa. PTI

File image of BS Yeddyurappa. PTI

On Friday evening, the confrontation between the two sides once again reached the Supreme Court, with the Congress claiming that the appointment of BJP legislator KG Bopaiah as pro tem Speaker by the Governor "violates every single constitutional norm" of senior-most member being appointed to the post.

Yeddyurappa was on Thursday morning sworn-in as the chief minister after the 12 May election threw up a hung Assembly. The BJP won 104 of the 222 seats, falling eight short of the 112-halfway mark. The Congress bagged 78 seats and the JD(S) 37.

The court also restrained the chief minister from nominating an Anglo-Indian member. Following the apex court order, Yeddyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru that he was confident of proving his majority in the House. "We welcome the Supreme Court order of floor test at 4 pm on Saturday. We are confident of proving our majority," he said. Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar, who was election in-charge of the BJP in Karnataka, also expressed similar confidence.

On the other hand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the BJP's "bluff" has been called. "The BJP's bluff that it will form the government, even without the numbers, has been called by the court. Stopped legally, they will now try money and muscle, to steal the mandate," he tweeted.  Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters in Delhi that they will bring the matter of Bopaiah's appointment before the court.

He said Congress member RV Deshpande was the senior-most member of the House.

Bopaiah, 62, is a three-time legislator. He was speaker during the BJP rule in the state from 2008-13. Surjewala said Bopaiah has been indicted by the apex court. "People of Karnataka are determined to foil and defeat these evil and nefarious designs of Governor Vajubhai Vala, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah," he said. Party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the BJP will be defeated in floor test and that Yeddyurappa had exhibited "desperation" in becoming the chief minister. Singhvi referred to Venugopal's suggestion and took a dig at the Modi government, saying that trust vote is never conducted through secret ballot.

However, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the Congress of "murdering the mandate" in Karnataka after being "rejected" by the people of state with its numbers coming down from 122 to 78.

"The Congress has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision. Some days back they had questioned the Supreme Court verdict in the case of judge Loya's death. They even tried to impeach the CJI," he said. Patra said both "prayers" of the Congress to the apex court to quash Governor's decision to invite the BJP to form government and to invite the Congress-JD-S instead have been rejected. "Yet the Congress is claiming victory, like Rahul Gandhi had claimed 'moral victory' after defeat in Gujarat elections," he said.

Meanwhile, both Congress and JD(S) leaders said they had shifted legislators to Hyderabad to prevent the BJP from "poaching" them.

In Bengaluru, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said it is surprising that the Congress and the JD(S), which together have the support of 117 legislators including two Independents, were not invited to form a government by the governor.

Siddaramaiah held a crucial meeting with newly-elected Congress MLAs in Hyderabad to discuss the strategy to be adopted during the floor test.

With inputs from agencies


Updated Date: May 19, 2018 17:16 PM

Also See








Top Stories




Cricket Scores