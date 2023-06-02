Britain: Former PM Boris Johnson to provide WhatsApp chats for Covid investigation

Former Britain PM Boris Johnson has stated that he will immediately provide the Covid investigation with his unredacted WhatsApp chats.

It happens a day after the administration declared it will ask a judge to overturn the inquiry’s request for messages from the former prime minister and other officials.

Johnson stated that he was aware of the legal action being taken by the government but noted that this was not his choice.

He declared that he would be “perfectly content” for the investigation to view his messages.

Johnson promised to submit “all unredacted WhatsApps I provided to the Cabinet Office” to Baroness Hallett, the leader of the Covid inquiry, in a letter to her.

Because Johnson’s phone was compromised in a security breach and hasn’t been turned on since, these texts only go back to April 2021, — than a year into the pandemic.

Johnson stated that while he would have liked to send the inquiry messages that went back to April 2021, he had been informed that he could no longer “access safely” his old phone.

The conversations about the coronavirus lockdowns put in place in 2020 would probably be covered in the mails received before April 2021.

Johnson stated that he wanted to “test” the security services’ recommendations and requested help from the Cabinet Office to securely turn on his old phone.

He said as he gave his contemporaneous notebooks to the Cabinet Office that he no longer had access to them.

“I have asked that the Cabinet Office pass these to you. If the government chooses not to do so, I will ask for these to returned to my office so that I can provide them to you directly.”

The government was instructed by the Covid probe earlier this week to produce communications between Mr. Johnson and 40 other ministers and officials throughout the pandemic by Thursday at 16:00 BST.

Many of the messages, according to the Cabinet Office, which assists the prime minister in running the government, are irrelevant, and giving them to the government would violate ministers’ privacy and impair future decision-making.

