'Brazen misuse': BJP claims AAP using Punjab funds for advertisements targeting poll-bound Gujarat

New Delhi: BJP’s Amit Malviya on Sunday hit out at the AAP-run Punjab government over its spending on Facebook advertisements.

Taking to Twitter, in-charge of BJP’s National Information & Technology Department Amit Malviya claimed that last month the AAP-run Punjab government spent 2.27 crore on Facebook advertisements, of which a staggering 1.58 crore, almost 69% were targeted to Gujarat.

“This is brazen misuse of public funds,” he added.

In the last one month AAP run Punjab Govt has spent 2.27 crore on Facebook advertisements, of which a staggering 1.58 crore, almost 69%, is targeted at Gujarat! Why are people of Punjab being made to pay for Kejriwal’s Gujarat campaign? This is brazen misuse of public funds… pic.twitter.com/dKM8pcA0cH — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 30, 2022

Though the Election Commission is yet to announce the date of the Gujarat elections, it is speculated that the state will go to polls in December this year.

AAP which came to power in Punjab in March with a thumping majority has been trying to make inroads in other states including poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said that the party will reveal its CM face for the Gujarat polls on 4 November.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.