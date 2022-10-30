'Brazen misuse': BJP claims AAP using Punjab funds for advertisements targeting poll-bound Gujarat
AAP which came to power in Punjab in March with a thumping majority has been trying to make inroads in other states including poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh
New Delhi: BJP’s Amit Malviya on Sunday hit out at the AAP-run Punjab government over its spending on Facebook advertisements.
Taking to Twitter, in-charge of BJP’s National Information & Technology Department Amit Malviya claimed that last month the AAP-run Punjab government spent 2.27 crore on Facebook advertisements, of which a staggering 1.58 crore, almost 69% were targeted to Gujarat.
“This is brazen misuse of public funds,” he added.
In the last one month AAP run Punjab Govt has spent 2.27 crore on Facebook advertisements, of which a staggering 1.58 crore, almost 69%, is targeted at Gujarat! Why are people of Punjab being made to pay for Kejriwal’s Gujarat campaign?
This is brazen misuse of public funds… pic.twitter.com/dKM8pcA0cH
— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 30, 2022
Though the Election Commission is yet to announce the date of the Gujarat elections, it is speculated that the state will go to polls in December this year.
AAP which came to power in Punjab in March with a thumping majority has been trying to make inroads in other states including poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said that the party will reveal its CM face for the Gujarat polls on 4 November.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'The Wire' files police complaint against ex-consultant Devesh Kumar over fabricated story against BJP's Amit Malviya
On Saturday, the Delhi Police had filed an FIR against 'The Wire' and its editors based on a complaint by Malviya, who accused it of "cheating and forgery" and "tarnishing" his reputation
Explained: BJP’s Amit Malviya vs ‘The Wire’ and the role of Meta
BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya has said he will drag The Wire, a news website, to court over reports that he holds special privileges to get posts removed from Instagram, which is owned by Meta. Now the publication has retracted all its articles about the social media platform’s moderation process
BJP leader Amit Malviya files FIR against 'The Wire'; alleges defamation, criminal conspiracy
'The Wire' had reportedly posted reports that alleged that BJP leader Amit Malviya colluded with Meta, the parent company of social media giant Instagram in removing content deemed unfavourable to the saffron party. The reports have since been retracted by the portal