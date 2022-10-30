Politics

'Brazen misuse': BJP claims AAP using Punjab funds for advertisements targeting poll-bound Gujarat

AAP which came to power in Punjab in March with a thumping majority has been trying to make inroads in other states including poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh

FP Staff October 30, 2022 22:30:20 IST
Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

New Delhi: BJP’s Amit Malviya on Sunday hit out at the AAP-run Punjab government over its spending on Facebook advertisements.

Taking to Twitter, in-charge of BJP’s National Information & Technology Department Amit Malviya claimed that last month the AAP-run Punjab government spent 2.27 crore on Facebook advertisements, of which a staggering 1.58 crore, almost 69% were targeted to Gujarat.

“This is brazen misuse of public funds,” he added.

Though the Election Commission is yet to announce the date of the Gujarat elections, it is speculated that the state will go to polls in December this year.

AAP which came to power in Punjab in March with a thumping majority has been trying to make inroads in other states including poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said that the party will reveal its CM face for the Gujarat polls on 4 November.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: October 30, 2022 22:34:45 IST

