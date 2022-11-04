New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday declared the party’s chief ministerial face for Gujarat. The AAP’s man of the hour is Isudan Gadhvi.

Gadhvi, 40, is a former journalist and polled 73 per cent votes in an AAP survey as to who should be its chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was also selected in a similar fashion.

But, Gadhvi’s name is also embroiled in a case of drinking alcohol in the dry state of Gujarat.

How Gadhvi was caught drunk?

According to report, Gadhvi had come drunk to join in an anti-BJP protest at the saffron party’s Gandhinagar headquarters, ‘Kamalam’ on December 20 last year. The AAP was protesting the alleged leak of question paper for the head clerk recruitment.

There was a clash between AAP and BJP workers and a drunk Gadhvi allegedly misbehaved with women workers of the BJP.

Consequently, BJP worker Shradhha Rajput, reports said, had lodged a police complaint against several AAP activists and leaders, including Isudan Gadhvi, alleging that he misbehaved with her in a ‘drunken’ state.

The police had detained some 20 AAP members and leaders, including Gadhvi and state unit president Gopal Italia, having booked them under several sections of the IPC such as criminal trespass, molestation, unlawful assembly etc.

What was Gadhvi’s blood alcohol concentration?

According to reports, Gadhvi was arrested early January this year after a forensic science lab (FSL) report confirmed presence of alcohol in his blood to the tune of 0.0545 per cent from samples taken on December 20, 2021, the day of the clash.

Police inspector Pradipsinh Vaghela had divulged that an FIR had been lodged based on the complaint of the victim and a medical test had been carried out of Gadhvi’s blood which had been sent to the Directorate of Medical Sciences. He had confirmed that the blood report had returned an alcohol level of 0.0545 per cent.

Gadhvi’s defence

Gadhvi, on his part, had rubbished the allegations and had questioned the findings of the FSL since he claimed that he never had alcohol. He also accused the BJP of having fudged his medical report for political reasons and that he was ready to under a lie-detector test to prove his innocence and that he was a teetotaler.

Gadhvi was released on bail a couple of hours after his arrest in the liquor consumption case.

