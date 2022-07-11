'Blame game drama': Goa CM Pramod Sawant hits back at Congress on claims of BJP wanting to finish Opposition

Goa CM Pramod Sawant said he has a stable government with the support of 25 MLAs - 20 from BJP and two from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three Independents - and it does not require anyone

Panaji: Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, on Monday, accused the Congress of blame-game drama after the grand old party yesterday claimed that the BJP wants to finish Opposition in the state.

Congress's Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao had Sunday alleged that Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat were "hatching a conspiracy by hobnobbing with the BJP to engineer a split in the Congress."

Of the total 11 Congress MLAs in Goa, five — Michael Lobo, Digambar Kamat, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Faldesai and Delialah Lobo — had gone incommunicado, a senior party leader had said.

Rao even alleged that some of Congress' leaders have hatched a conspiracy with the BJP to see that the party in Goa is weakened and to engineer defections.

Responding to the accusations on Goa Congress, CM Pramod Sawant said: "We don't need anyone, we have a stable government with the support of 25 MLAs. Since they (Congress) have nothing to do, they are doing this blame-game drama."

In the 40-member Goa assembly, 25 MLAs are of the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and 11 are from the opposition Congress.

Rao had on Sunday said that Kamat and Lobo have been working in total coordination with BJP. "One person - Digambar Kamat - did it to safeguard his own skin because so many cases are against him and the other person - Michael Lobo - for the sake of power and position. BJP wants to finish Opposition," alleged Rao.

Lobo was also removed from the post of the Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly.

Meanwhile, all the five Goa Congress MLAs, which the party said went incommunicado a day before, attended the Assembly proceedings on the first day of the monsoon session today.

The lawmakers claimed there was "nothing wrong" in the opposition party.

“There is nothing wrong. I don't know what is the problem. All Congress MLAs were together. We went to South Goa for a meeting on Sunday. They (Congress leaders) again wanted to have another press conference which was not required, so we did not attend it,” Lobo said.

He added that he has won the state election on the Congress's ticket and will stand with the party.

Kamat also said that he was very much with the Congress. He added that he had met Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday and had told him that he was "hurt by the humiliations" that he faced in the party.

With inputs from agencies

