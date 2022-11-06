New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday won three seats in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, while the RJD retained the Mokama assembly seat in the bypolls to seven Assembly constituencies in six states.

BJP’s Bhavya Bishnoi won the Adampur Assembly segment in Haryana by defeating his nearest rival and Congress candidate Jai Prakash by a margin of around 16,000 votes while RJD candidate Neelam Devi won the Mokama seat by a margin of 16,741 votes.

“It’ a victory of the policies of PM Modi, of the working of CM Khattar, of the trust of Adampur in Chaudhary Bhajan Lal family. I thank the people of Adampur they trusted us once again, said BJP’s Kuldeep Bishnoi, father of Bhavya.

Haryana | It’ a victory of the policies of PM Modi, of the working of CM Khattar, of the trust of Adampur in Chaudhary Bhajan Lal family. I thank the people of Adampur they trusted us once again: BJP’s Kuldeep Bishnoi, father of BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi#AdampurByElection pic.twitter.com/tg0af74Hrl — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022

Apart from the win in Adampur bypoll, the BJP retained the Gopalganj Assembly seat in Bihar and Gola Gokarannath Assembly in Uttar Pradesh.

In Gopalganj, BJP candidate Kusum Devi, wife MLA Subhash Singh whose death had necessitated the by-election, polled 70,032 votes, while RJD’s Mohan Gupta got 68,243.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM and Mayawati’s BSP, often accused of being the BJP’s “B team” by the RJD, finished third and fourth respectively, together accounting for more than 20,000 votes.

The BJP’s Aman Giri won the Gola Gokarannath bypoll by defeating his nearest rival and Samajwadi Party candidate Vinay Tiwari by over 34,000 votes, a senior official said.

“Giri won by a margin of 34,298 votes. He received 1,24,810 votes and Tiwari got 90,512 votes,” the official added.

The RJD won the Mokama constituency in Bihar, while Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), won the Andheri (East) Assembly seat in Mumbai.

After the win, RJD’s Neelam Devi said, “My victory was certain. I had already said there’s nobody else in my contest. It was just a formality. Mokama is the land of Parshuram, people won’t get lured. Vidhayak ji(Anant Singh) served people. They’re giving the result now.”

Bihar | My victory was certain. I had already said there’s nobody else in my contest. It was just a formality. Mokama is the land of Parshuram, people won’t get lured. Vidhayak ji(Anant Singh) served people. They’re giving the result now: Neelam Devi, RJD’s candidate from #Mokama pic.twitter.com/BArzLzrdF5 — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022

Latke, the candidate of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), won the Andheri (East) bypoll necessitated due to the death of sitting Shiv Sena MLA and Rutuja Latke’s husband Ramesh Latke in May this year. The bypoll was a mere formality after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its candidate from the race.

This was the first electoral contest in Maharashtra after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government collapsed in June following a revolt by a section of Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde.

Shinde subsequently became chief minister in an alliance with the BJP.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj widened his lead to 4,845 votes over his BJD rival Abanti Das for Dhamnagar bypoll in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, Election Commission (EC) trends revealed.

According to the EC, Suraj secured 45,321 votes after the 10th round of counting, while Das bagged 40,476. Congress nominee Baba Harekrushna Sethi got 1,895 votes.

The TRS maintained a slender lead over the BJP in Munugodu in Telangana.

The bypolls in the seven seats were held on 3 November.

