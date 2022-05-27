BJP's Annamalai ashamed of MK Stalin's 'appalling conduct' while on stage with Prime Minister Modi

In a series of tweets, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai vehemently criticised the chief minister for bringing up several issues while sharing the stage with the prime minister

Chennai: The Bharatiya Janata Party slammed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for bringing up several ongoing issues while sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai on Thursday.

In a series of tweets, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai vehemently criticised Stalin for it.

Taking to Twitter, K Annamalai wrote, "As an ordinary citizen of India and a proud Tamil, I am absolutely ashamed by the appalling conduct of TN CM @mkstalin. Hon PM @narendramodi had come as the PM, not for a BJP programme. Our CM was expected to show grace but he ended up disgracing himself."

As an ordinary citizen of India and a proud Tamil, I am absolutely ashamed by the appalling conduct of TN CM @mkstalin.

Hon PM @narendramodi had come as the PM, not for a BJP programme. Our CM was expected to show grace but he ended up disgracing himself. 1/n — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) May 26, 2022

Stalin appealed to the Central Government to return the central Goods and Service Tax (GST) dues of Rs 14,006 crore to the state.

"I appeal to the Government to return the central GST dues of Rs 14,006 crore to our state. I also appeal to the Prime Minister that Tamil should be announced as an official language at the High court," Stalin said.