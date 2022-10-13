BJP’s Amit Malviya takes a jab at Ashok Gehlot, says rebellion is brewing

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT department head Amit Malviya in yet another swipe at the Congress on Thursday claimed that Rajasthan chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot was showing signs of rebellion against the party’s top brass.

“Make no mistake, Gehlot is on the path of rebellion. After inviting Gautam Adani despite Rahul Gandhi’s derision, he now heaps fulsome praise on Coal India & minister Pralhad Joshi for helping Rajasthan…This is in sharp contrast to Congress’ belligerence,” Malviya said. He also shared a short video to support his claim in which Gehlot is seen praising the work of public sector undertaking Coal India and some decisions of Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi. The video was shot while the senior Congress leader was addressing an event in his home state.

The three-time Rajasthan chief minister has been a vocal critic of the BJP but he appeared to have created a rift with the Congress leadership after his loyalist MLAs held a separate meeting in Jaipur in violation of the party’s directive for a meeting of the legislative party.

Last month there was ample speculation that Gehlot would contest the Congress presidential poll with the tacit support of the Gandhi family, and a new leader will replace him at the helm in Rajasthan. But, after many twists and turns in the narrative, Gehlot was compelled to gracefully withdraw from the contest in the wake of a crisis in the Rajasthan unit of the Congress triggered by a rebellion planned by his loyalists.

The Congress leadership then requested Mallikarjun Kharge to contest the poll for the party chief’s post, where former Union minister Shashi Tharoor is also in the fray, with suspense continuing over Gehlot’s fate as chief minister. Assembly polls are due in Rajasthan in the second half of 2023.

