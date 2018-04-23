BJP workers create ruckus as BS Yeddyurappa decides not to field son Vijayendra from Varuna constituency; move could benefit Congress

BJP workers created a ruckus in Mysuru after party state president and chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa announced that his son Vijayendra will not be contesting from the Varuna constituency, News18 reported.

Vijayendra supporters reportedly threw chairs at the convention on Monday, reminding people of what was witnessed across Congress district offices soon after the latter released its first list of candidates.

Yeddyurappa's son was expected to go against Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra for the Varuna constituency in a contest between the offspring of Karnataka's two most popular leaders.

While it's far too early to tell if the BJP chickened out of the contest or if it is yet another poll strategy, Yeddyurappa's decision will surely disappoint not only Vijayendra's supporters, but also several political analysts as well as Karnataka voters who will miss what was being touted as one of the biggest fights in the upcoming Assembly election.

According to News18, BJP is fielding a local worker from the constituency. Does the BJP's decision mean that Varuna is expected to be a cakewalk for Yathendra, who is making his poll debut? It may be too early to comment on that, but one should expect BJP to play the nepotism card against Congress while campaigning for their local worker.

Varuna elected Siddaramiah in the 2013 Assembly polls, but during this election, the Karnataka chief minister decided to contest from Chamundeshwari and Badami, leaving Varuna for his son Yathindra.