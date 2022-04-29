BJP trying to tear apart secular fabric, swords being given to people in the name of religion: Mehbooba Mufti

The PDP chief targeted the BJP over inflation and unemployment, saying they continued to pit Hindu-Muslims against each other as they failed to solve the real problems concerning the people

Jammu: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party over the loudspeaker and bulldozer issues and reminded BJP that "our country is based on a secular foundation" while adding that the party is trying to tear apart the secular fabric of the country.

Addressing media persons here, Mufti said, "Our country is based on a secular foundation. Secularism is in our DNA. BJP is trying to tear apart the secular fabric but DNA is going to be there. As far as closing down of loudspeakers at mosques is concerned, it's part of their same agenda."

The PDP chief targeted the BJP over inflation and unemployment, saying they continued to pit Hindu-Muslims against each other as they failed to solve the real problems concerning the people.

"They can't provide jobs or do anything about inflation. There is a crisis for electricity and water. So, the easiest thing to do is to pit Hindus-Muslims against each other, and talk about loudspeakers, hijab and halal. If this continues, our situation in future will be bad," she said.

Taking a swipe at recent incidents of clashes between two communities on occasions of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti, she said, "Our neighbouring country was destroyed by misusing religion at that time. To date, they are bearing its brunt. They gave guns to people in name of religion. The same is happening in our country. Bulldozers being used and swords being given to people in the name of religion."

While speaking on the continuous terrorist attacks in the Union Territory, the PDP chief said, "What our Army is doing? What our 10 lakh Army people are doing if they are not able to deal with terrorists?"

