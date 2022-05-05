BJP to brainstorm over organisational strength in high-level meet in Jaipur on 20-21 May

The meeting will be chaired by BJP's national president JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the meeting and address the party workers

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party is set to convene a meeting of its office bearers from all across the country in Rajasthan's Jaipur on 20 May and 21 May to brainstorm over strengthening the organisation ahead of assembly polls in several states.

The meeting will be chaired by BJP's national president JP Nadda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the meeting and address the party workers, confirmed BJP.

"A meeting of office bearers from all across the country will be held in Jaipur on May 20 and 21. We will discuss various issues including organisational strength and issues of current importance," said BJP Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh.

He further said that the agenda of the meeting will not be limited to the topics already decided. "It will depend on the discretion of the party president," he added.

According to sources, state presidents and general secretaries have been asked to come prepared with a detailed outline of work undertaken by state units.

"A detailed discussion will be held regarding the initiatives undertaken by the party to strengthen its organization since its foundation," said sources

The sources added, the discussion will also include the success and feedback of eight years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, the party's current strengths at the booth level, and strategies and plans to be implemented in the coming days.

Discussions and deliberations regarding the poll preparation for the states scheduled to go to the polls soon are also likely to take place in the meeting.

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka are scheduled to go to assembly polls within a year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.