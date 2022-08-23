Om Pathak, secretary of the party's central disciplinary committee, also asked Singh to 'show cause' within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why he should not be expelled from the party.

New Delhi: Hours after he was arrested for his controversial remarks aimed at the Prophet Mohammad, the BJP on Tuesday suspended party's Telangana MLA T Raja Singh.

Singh, known for his hard Hindutva views and often controversial statements involving Muslims, was suspended by the party following protests against his comments leading to his arrest by the Telangana Police.

BJP suspends party's MLA in Telangana, T Raja Singh; asks him to show cause within 10 days as to why should he not be expelled from the party. Earlier today, he was booked for his alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/WdWXXSdyML — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022

"You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV 10 (a) of constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect," Secretary of the party's central disciplinary committee Om Pathak said in a statement.

Pathak also asked Singh to "show cause" within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why he should not be expelled from the party. "Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022," the statement added.

Raja Singh was arrested earlier in the day for his alleged controversial remarks.

On Monday, the BJP MLA released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently performed in the city. Singh is also purportedly seen making some comments against the religion in it.

Several people belonging to community staged protests in various parts of the city on Monday night demanding Singh's arrest.

Many All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislators and corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reached the police stations, where protests were held and sought stringent action against Raja Singh, party sources said.

According to police, complaints were filed against Singh in several police stations under South, East and West Zones.

Dabeerpur Police Inspector G Koteswar Raos said they received a complaint against Singh, which alleged that the BJP MLA made derogatory remarks against a religion.

An FIR was lodged against Singh under various sections of IPC pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and criminal intimidation among others, he said.

On 19 August, Raja Singh was taken into custody by the police when he tried to reach the venue of a show be held next day by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

Faruqui performed the show on that day even as the police picked up 50 people who tried to reach the venue and protest.

With inputs from agencies

