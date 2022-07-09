BJP slams Mamata Banerjee for her 'sexist' remark ‘don’t lend knowledge, intellect & housewife’

Amit Malviya, the national convener of the BJP IT cell said ‘Are housewives immovable property? Can they be lent? Such statements undermine the dignity of women. This mindset of CM is responsible for crime against women’

The Trinamool Congress can't seem to catch a break. Amid the raging storm over its MP Mahua Moitra's comment about Goddess Kaali, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has kicked up a row over her alleged 'sexist' remark during a function in Kolkata on 7 July, 2022. Here's the low-down on the controversy:

What happened

Banerjee, while speaking at a function on distribution of student credit cards at Netaji Indoor Stadium on 7 July, in Kolkata said, "Vidya, boi aar ghorer bou kauke dhaar ditey nei", which roughly translates to "Don’t lend knowledge, intellect and housewife to anyone. If given, no refund is available”.

Repercussion

Amit Malviya, the national convener of the IT cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party, on Sturday took to Twitter to slam the Bengal chief minister. He asked "Are housewives immovable property? Can they be lent? Such statements undermine the dignity of women. This mindset of CM is responsible for crime against women."

“Don’t lend knowledge, intellect and housewife to anyone. If given, no refund is available”, says WB CM Mamata Banerjee.

Are housewives immovable property? Can they be lent? Such statements undermine the dignity of women.

This mindset of CM is responsible for crime against women. pic.twitter.com/LvrLxDTh1j — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 9, 2022

Repeat offender

Banerjee has time and again hit the headlines for her sexist and insensitive comments. This very Bengali saying was repeated by her a decade ago at the Kolkata Book Fair, reports Zee News. It had caused an uproar, that time as well.

Earlier this year, following the Hanskhali rape case, where a 14-year-old girl was raped, Banerjee had said "This story they are showing that a minor has died due to rape, Will you call it rape? Was she pregnant or had a love affair? Have they enquired? I have asked the police. They have made arrests. I was told the girl had an affair with the boy”, reports India Today.

She also called the 2012 Park Street rape case "fabricated story". A woman was gang-raped by five men inside a moving car in the wee hours of 5 February 2012. She filed a police complaint on 9 February and a medical examination on 14 February confirmed rape. However, Mamata dismissed the crime as a “fabricated incident” (shajano ghotona), aimed at maligning her government.

In the same year, in an attempt to explain why India was witnessing a rise in rape cases, the TMC chief had 'reasoned', “Earlier if men and women would hold hands, they would get caught by parents and reprimanded but now everything is so open. It's like an open market with open options,” she had then said.

Then again in 2013, a 20-year-old college student was abducted, gang-raped and murdered in Kamduni village, near Basarat. Mamata had called the women, who were demanding action against the accused as “CPI(M) supporters”.

