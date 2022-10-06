New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday slammed the Congress for its leader Udit Raj’s objectionable remarks against President Droupadi Murmu, calling it worrisome and unfortunate.

Congress leader Udit Raj had on Wednesday said that no country should get a President like Draupadi Murmu and suggested she was doing ‘chamchagiri’.

“No country should get a President like Draupadi Murmu ji. Chamchagiri also has its limits. She says that 70 per cent of people eat salt from Gujarat. If you live life by eating salt yourself, you will know,” he had tweeted in Hindi.

द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी जैसा राष्ट्रपति किसी देश को न मिले। चमचागिरी की भी हद्द है । कहती हैं 70% लोग गुजरात का नमक खाते हैं । खुद नमक खाकर ज़िंदगी जिएँ तो पता लगेगा। — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) October 5, 2022

His words drew a sharp reaction from the BJP which said that this reflects the anti-tribal mindset of the Congress and its leaders.

“Words used for President Murmu by Congress leader Udit Raj are worrisome and unfortunate. This isn’t the first time they’ve used such words. Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury did it too. This reflects their anti-tribal mindset,” said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Words used for President Murmu by Congress leader Udit Raj worrisome, unfortunate. This isn’t the 1st time they’ve used such words. Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury did it too. This reflects their anti-tribal mindset: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Udit Raj’s tweet pic.twitter.com/pWgi2L7zDA — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2022

Defending his comments, Udit Raj in another tweet said that his statement regarding President Murmu was personal and had nothing to do with the Congress.

“My statement as regard to Draupadi Murmu ji is mine & nothing to do with Congress. Her candidature & campaign were in the name adivasi, it doesn’t mean she is no longer adivasi. My heart cries that when SC/ST reach to higher position, they ditch their communities & become mum,” he said.

Terming it ‘another steep low remark of Congress’, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla asked if the Congress endorses such an “insult of Adivasi samaj”.

“After Ajoy Kumar called President Draupadi Murmu as evil & then Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary used the term “Rashtrapatni” now Congress stoops to a new low! Udit Raj uses unacceptable language for the 1st woman Adivasi President! Does the Congress endorse this insult of Adviasi samaj,” he asked in a Twitter post.

After Ajoy Kumar called President Draupadi Murmu as evil & then Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary used the term “Rashtrapatni” now Congress stoops to a new low! Udit Raj uses unacceptable language for the 1st woman Adivasi President! Does the Congress endorse this insult of Adviasi samaj pic.twitter.com/W0owoqxYHu — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 6, 2022

However, this is not the first time the Congress leaders, including the leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, have got themselves into trouble by uttering such words.

In July, Chowdhury had reportedly made ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark against President Murmu during the party’s protests against the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.

When asked by reporters about the Congress’s plan to march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Chowdhury appears to say in a video, “Yes, we will visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan. India’s rashtrapati, no rashtrapatni, is for all.”

In the drama that ensued following his remarks, Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharamaman — while speaking in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively — had asked Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and the party to apologise in Parliament and on the streets of India, for Chowdhury’s remark.

Irani said despite being led by a woman — Gandhi — Congressmen continue to demean women in constitutional posts.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were also adjourned over protests against Chowdhury’s comment.

With inputs from agencies

