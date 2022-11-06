Shimla: BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday released the party’s manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.

The party had formed a committee to take suggestions from the general public to draft the manifesto.

The BJP is eyeing to change the trend of alternate governments in Himachal Pradesh.

Elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held on 12 November.

“This ‘Sankalp Patra’ stands on 11 commitments. These commitments will bring uniformity in society, empower youth and farmers, strengthen horticulture, give justice to government employees and take forward religious tourism,” said BJP national president JP Nadda while unveiling the manifesto.

We take a look at the key announcements made in the ‘Sankalp Patra’:

1. In its manifesto, the BJP plans to provide more than 8 lakh employment opportunities in a phased manner. This will include govt jobs and works underway in economic zone.

2. The BJP has decided to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state if it’s voted to power. A committee of experts will be formed for the purpose and UCC will be implemented in the state on the basis of their report.

3. The BJP will launch ‘Shakti’ programme under which ₹12,000 crore will be spent over 10 years duration to develop infrastructure and transportation around religious places and temples. They’ll be connected to ‘Himteerth’ circuit.

4. The BJP will open five new medical colleges across the state. Keeping in mind health infrastructure and to further strengthen primary health, number of mobile clinics will be doubled in every Assembly constituency so that people in far-off areas can avail health benefits.

5. Waqf properties will be investigated as per law under a judicial commission and their illegal usages will be stopped.

6. BJP also released separate manifesto for women in the state, which promises 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs.

7. The BJP also announced that girl students from Classes VI-XII will get cycles while those pursuing higher education will get scooty.

With inputs from agencies

