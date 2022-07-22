The proposed legislation on population control, issue that usually trigger heated polemics in the country, is in line with BJP’s ideological agenda.

New Delhi: BJP Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan will introduce a private members' bill on population control in the Lok Sabha today.

A notice for a similar bill on population control has also been given by BJP MP in Rajya Sabha Rakesh Sinha.

The proposed legislations on population control emphasise on deincentivising couples having more than two children, by making them ineligible for government jobs and subsidies on various facilities and goods given by the government.

Asked about the bill, Sinha said population growth has been ringing an “alarm bell” for the country and asserted that a central law is “most required” as it will be applicable across the nation.

The unchecked population growth needs to be regulated, he said.

The move comes close on the heels of the Uttar Pradesh law commission putting up a draft bill on population control on its website, which invited suggestions from the public until 19 July.

It says people having more than two children in Uttar Pradesh will be debarred from contesting local bodies polls, applying for government jobs or receiving any kind of subsidy.

A bill introduced by a member other than a minister is known as a private member’s bill and there is little possibility of it becoming a law without the government’s support.

According to PRS Legislative, no private members’ bills have been passed by Parliament since 1970. A total of 14 such bills have received Parliament’s nod.

