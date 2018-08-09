You are here:
BJP leaders express hope for 'smooth run' as Harivansh Narayan Singh elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman

Politics FP Staff Aug 09, 2018 15:18:43 IST

JD(U) parliamentarian in Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh was elected as the new Deputy Chairperson of the Upper House on Thursday after he won the election with 125 ayes against 105 noes.

The ruling NDA fielded Singh as its candidate and sources in the BJP according to various reports said he had expected to get the support of 126 members in the Upper House, which has an effective strength of 244 MPs.

Singh was pitted against Opposition's candidate BK Hariprasad, who is a three-time Congress MP. Various parties including the Samajwadi Party, NCP, BSP, DMK, CPI, CPM and also TMC, TDP extended support to the joint Opposition's candidate. Here is how politicians and Cabinet members reacted to Singh's appointment:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Singh on his win and addressed the Rajya Sabha soon after the result. He said,  that "He (Singh) has been blessed with the talent of writing."
Modi also lauded Singh's ethics and expressed hope that the new Deputy Chairperson will use his experience in journalist in maintaining the decorum of the Upper House. He also thanked the Rajya Sabha MPs and said that he was "glad" for support from across party lines.

Reacting to Congress candidate Hariprasad's loss, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, said: "Sometimes we win and sometimes we lose."

Leader of BJP in the Upper House, Arun Jaitley, extended his best wishes to Singh for the "new assignment". This was the first time Jaitley attended a Rajya Sabha session since May, when he underwent a renal transplant.

National president of the BJP, Amit Shah, expressed confidence in Singh's experience and said that all "member houses" would be able to run smoothly, with "healthy discussions" of issues.

Ram Madhav, National General Secretary of the BJP, tweeted that Singh's win the election shows the failure of the Opposition's grand alliance. "Mahagatabandhan falls flat once again. NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh won RS Dy Chairman election with more votes than what NDA had. Congrats to Singh."

Union minister for Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, said he was "sure" the Upper House would benefit from Singh's appointment as Deputy Chairman.


