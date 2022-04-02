'BJP is arrogant, give AAP a chance' says Arvind Kejriwal in poll-bound Gujarat

Bolstered by its landslide victory in the recently held Punjab Assembly elections, AAP is seeking to expand its footprint in other states. It plans to contest all 182 seats in Gujarat, Kejriwal had said last year

Ahmedabad: After getting thumping victory in the Punjab Assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal urged the people of Gujarat on Saturday to give one chance to his party in the forthcoming elections in the state. He further said that his party will end the cycle of corruption in the state after coming to power.

"I don't know how to do politics but I do know how to end corruption. We have finished corruption in Delhi. Today, if you go to any office in Delhi, you don't have to pay a bribe. Similarly, Bhagwant Mann ended corruption in Punjab in mere 10 days of his governance. If you don't believe me, ask any of your friends in Punjab. Today, all work gets done in Punjab be it licence office, tehsildar office, within 10 minutes," said Kejriwal during Tiranga Yatra in Ahmedabad.

गुजरात की जनता भी अब बदलाव में अपनी नई उम्मीद देख रही है। आज अहमदाबाद में हुई तिरंगा यात्रा की ये कुछ तस्वीरें आपके साथ शेयर कर रहा हूँ। pic.twitter.com/tAtppMIiQW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 2, 2022

He further said that he has come to Gujarat to make Gujaratis win. "Today I have not come to criticize any party, I have not come to defeat BJP or Congress, I have come to make Gujarat and Gujaratis win. Give one chance to Aam Aadmi Party, as the people of Punjab did, the people of Delhi did. Give one chance to AAP, if you don't like us during our five years of work, then you can anyway bring these people back to power," he added.

Speaking to people during the roadshow, Mann said, "Delhi and Punjab are sorted, now we are preparing for Gujarat." AAP's official Twitter handle termed this roadshow as 'AAP Gujarat Tiranga Yatra'. During the roadshow, a tableau of Delhi's world-famous Mohalla Clinic was displayed in the Ahmedabad roadshow.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal and Mann visited Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat. The Gujarat Assembly elections are slated to be held this year.

AAP's Gujarat hope has been fuelled by its performance in the February 2021 Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) polls in which BJP won 93 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party bagged 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation election and Congress drew a blank.

