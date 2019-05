BJP's Gautam Gambhir releases 'vision document', promises expansion plans for DU, multi-speciality hospital and IPL matches in East Delhi

New Delhi: BJP's candidate for East Delhi Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday released his 24-points vision document and promised CCTV cameras, a DU campus, multi speciality central government hospital etc for the constituency. The leader promised that if he wins the polls, he will roll out 'Gautam Gambhir App' to directly address grievances.

The former cricketer also promised to upgrade Yamuna Sports Complex and will ensure that Indian Premier League and international matches are held in his constituency. He also promised supply of piped water for every household by 2022 including unauthorised colonies and resettlement colonies.

Gambhir said he will convert Ghazipur Landfill which had already crossed its limit into a fashioned park. He promised to undertake a targeted approach towards waste management with East Delhi Municipal Corporation and will utilise landfill garbage for making roads or energy source. To resolve the parking woes, Gambhir promised multi-level parking. He also said if voted to power, CCTV cameras will be installed in every prominent area. The leader also promised stringent steps to ensure the security of women.

He also promised many programmes for youth including Start-Up ecosystem, Youth Development Academy, East Delhi Talent Search Programme and Skilling East Delhi. The other points in Gambhir's vision document included 'Green East Delhi' programme, Green residential area, making East Delhi water logging free, vertical garden to combat pollution, solar equipped street lights and multi speciality central government hospital for East Delhi.

Gambhir is pitted against AAP's Atishi and Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely. Delhi, where 7 parliamentary constituencies are at stake will go to polls on 12 May. The counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.