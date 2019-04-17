BJP fields Sadhvi Pragya Thakur from Bhopal; Malegaon blast accused to face Congress’ Digvijaya Singh

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, who is undergoing trial in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, joined the BJP on Wednesday and will be contesting form the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency.

She will be facing senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal.

"I will contest the election from Bhopal and win. Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is with me," Sadhvi Pragya had said after joining the BJP earlier on Wednesday.

Sadhvi Pragya, who got the Bhopal ticket instead of incumbent city MP Alok Sanjar, had recently said that she was ready for a dharma yuddh (religious war).

"Hum tayar hain. Ab ussi karya mein lag gayi hun (I am ready. I have started working towards it)," she told ANI after her candidature was announced.

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, BJP on her candidature from Bhopal, MP in #LokSabhaElections2019 : Hum tayar hain, ab ussi karya mein lag gayi hun. pic.twitter.com/16PE5OcVSG — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2019

Sadhvi Pragya, who has been associated with the Sangh Parivar and has worked with its student and women’s wings, was an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. She was given a clean chit by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), but the trial court refused to discharge her from the case. She is now being tried under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and is out on bail since 2017.

The Bhopal Lok Sabha seat has been held by the BJP since 1989, where 25 percent of the voters are Muslim. The Bhopal constituency is spread over eight Assembly segments — Berasia, Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal South-West (Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim), Bhopal Central (Bhopal Madhya), Govindpura, Huzur and Sehore.

The 29 Lok Sabha constituencies of Madhya Pradesh will go to polls in four phases on 29 April, and 6, 12 and 19 May. The counting of votes will be done on 23 May.

With inputs from agencies

Click here for complete coverage of Lok Sabha Election 2019

Click here for complete coverage of Lok Sabha Election in Madhya Pradesh

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.