Amit Shah calls for urgent meeting of Jammu and Kashmir BJP ministers in Delhi today: Border unrest, Amarnath Yatra on agenda

BJP president Amit Shah has called for an urgent meeting of all Jammu and Kashmir BJP ministers and some top leaders in New Delhi on Tuesday. "All the BJP ministers have been called to New Delhi for a meeting," a senior BJP leader of Jammu and Kashmir BJP told PTI. The Economic Times reported that Shah has called the meeting to discuss the political situation in the state — including the impact of suspension of operations during Ramzan and its resumption. The report further added that Shah might also discuss the future strategy with ally PDP and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP ministers in the Mehbooba Mufti government, including state unit president Ravindra Raina, party vice-president and incharge of Jammu and Kashmir Avinash Rai Khanna, and state unit office bearers, will participate in the meeting at the party headquarters, The Economic Times report said. Party General secretary (Organisation) Asho Kaul has also been called for the meeting.

However, other reports claimed that suspending operations along the border area has miffed the PDP leadership and the rift is showing once again as the Centre wants to resume anti-terror operations in the state after Ramzan. While PDP thinks BJP leaders should make headway with the separatists and initiate dialogue with them, the BJP-led central government says that the separatists lost an opportunity as they did not take a cue from civil society, sources have told NDTV.

The Centre decided to suspend anti-terror operations during the holy month "in view of providing respite to the people", however, NDTV reported that data showed the terror activities had more than doubled in this period.

As terrorist activities continued even after the announcement of a month-long suspension of anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre on Sunday decided not to extend its unilateral initiative, declared on 16 May to coincide with the holy month, evoking dismay among people in the state.

"All political issues related to the state are on the agenda. The meeting will not only discuss the 2019 Lok Sabha preparation but also the recent suspension of operations and its impact, relations with allies and other issues," a senior BJP leader was quoted as saying.

The home ministry announcement, a day after Eid festivities, said that operations against the militants will resume. "The Government of India decides not to extend the suspension of operations in Jammu and Kashmir announced in the beginning of Ramzan," a ministry statement said.

Apart from all this, the BJP president will also meet to ensure that the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra, which begins on 28 June, passes off smoothly without any violence.

