BJP candidate, Rahul Narvekar, elected as Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

The Speaker election in the Maharashtra Assembly kicked off on Sunday after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other MLAs arrived in the state Assembly in Mumbai

Rahul Narvekar, BJP's candidate, was elected as the new Maharashtra Assembly Speaker on Sunday.

BJP candidate Rahul Narwekar elected as the Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly: he received a total of 164 votes in support and 107 against him. (Source: Maharashtra Assembly) pic.twitter.com/viHOHiVhkn — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022

An advocate by profession, Narwekar, had been associated with the Sena as well as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the past, joined the BJP in the run-up to the October 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections. The saffron party fielded him from the upmarket Colaba constituency in South Mumbai, which he won.

Amid chants of "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai", Narvekar took charge as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly.

#WATCH | BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar takes charge as the Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly amid chants of "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji", "Jai Sri Ram", "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram". (Source: Maharashtra Assembly) pic.twitter.com/oQ1qn2wdcp — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022

He is currently the state BJP’s media in-charge too.

Shiv Sena MLA and Uddhav Thackeray loyalist Rajan Salvi was the candidate of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine for the Speaker's election. Salvi lost with 107 votes.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP MLAs also arrived at the state Assembly.

