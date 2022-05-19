BJP attacks AIMIM chief Owaisi for ‘double-speak’ on mosque demolition

Owaisi said the ruling party at the Centre wants to take the country back to the 1990s when riots ensued

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday slammed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi over the Gyanvapi Mosque row, and said that he is "communalising" the issue.

"Asaduddin Owaisi is communalising the Gyanvapi Mandir issue. In 2020, two Mosques in Hyderabad, Masjid-e-Mohammadi and Masjid-e-Hashmi were demolished to build the Secretariat but Owaisi, who is an MP from the city, didn’t utter a word," BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted.

Earlier Owaisi said the ruling party at the Centre wants to take the country back to the 1990s when riots ensued. The AIMIM chief also took on Varanasi court's order that directed the area in the Gyanvapi mosque to be sealed where the Hindu side claimed to have found 'Shivling' during the survey, and said that the order of the court was "wrong".

"The Supreme Court order stated that Muslims are allowed religious observance which means we can perform wazu there. It is a fountain. If it happens like this, then all the fountains of the Taj Mahal must be shut down. BJP wants to take the country back to the 1990s when riots ensued," Owaisi told ANI.

On Monday, the Varanasi court directed the district administration to seal the spot of the survey inside the complex where allegedly 'Shivling' has been found by the surveying team. Hearing the Gyanvapi mosque case on Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered the Varanasi district magistrate to ensure the area where a shivling was purportedly found is protected without obstructing the Muslim community's right to worship.

