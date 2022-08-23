'I condemn the comments made by the BJP MLA Raja Singh. BJP doesn't want to see peace in Hyderabad. BJP hates Prophet Muhammad and Muslims. They want to destroy the social fabric of India,' said Owaisi.

New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday condemned the controversial remarks made by BJP MLA T Raja Singh against a religion saying that the saffron party doesn't want to see peace in Hyderabad.

"I condemn the comments made by the BJP MLA Raja Singh. BJP doesn't want to see peace in Hyderabad. BJP hates Prophet Muhammad and Muslims. They want to destroy the social fabric of India," he said.

He said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP doesn't support the comments they should come out and condemn the remarks.

"Fight with us politically but not like this. If Prime Minister Modi and the BJP doesn't support these comments then they should react. I also condemn the slogans (Sar Tan Se Juda) that were raised and will say to those people not to take law in their hands," added Owaisi.

Raja Singh was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged controversial remarks against a particular religion.

On Monday, the BJP MLA released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently performed in the city. Singh is also purportedly seen making some comments against the religion in it.

Several people belonging to community staged protests in various parts of the city on Monday night demanding Singh's arrest.

Many All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislators and corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reached the police stations, where protests were held and sought stringent action against Raja Singh, party sources said.

According to police, complaints were filed against Singh in several police stations under South, East and West Zones.

Dabeerpur Police Inspector G Koteswar Raos said they received a complaint against Singh, which alleged that the BJP MLA made derogatory remarks against a religion.

An FIR was lodged against Singh under various sections of IPC pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and criminal intimidation among others, he said.

On 19 August, Raja Singh was taken into custody by the police when he tried to reach the venue of a show be held next day by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

Faruqui performed the show on that day even as the police picked up 50 people who tried to reach the venue and protest.

