BJP accuses Congress of threatening Yes Bank promoter to buy Rs 2 crore painting from Priyanka Vadra

BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that while Congress was in power, members of the Gandhi family used to pressurize former ministers for some of the paintings to be bought using the proceeds of crime

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday alleged that Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor was threatened by the ministers of the Congress government to buy a painting worth Rs 2 crore from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

While addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "Rana Kapoor wanted not to give Rs 2 crore, but the ministers of the Congress government pressurize that if he does not buy these paintings from Priyanka Gandhi, then the Gandhi family will wreak havoc on him."

He further alleged that while Congress was in power, members of the Gandhi family used to pressurize former ministers for some of the paintings to be bought using the proceeds of crime.

His statements came after Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor on Sunday informed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that he was 'forced' by a then Congress Union Minister to buy an MF Hussain painting from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for Rs 2 crores.

He further claimed that people who recited Hanuman Chalisa in Maharashtra are facing a sedition case and the journalists who exposed the matter of communal politics in Rajasthan are being charged with sedition.

The BJP spokesperson further questioned when it has become treason to recite Hanuman Chalisa or do fearless journalism.

As per the chargesheet filed by the agency in a special court in Mumbai, Kapoor informed ED that he was forced by the then Petroleum Minister Murli Deora to buy the painting, and then Deora told the Yes Bank promoter that the sale proceeds were utilized for the treatment of party interim chief Sonia Gandhi in New York.

Murli Deora held the position of Petroleum Minister in Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government.

ED is investigating a money laundering case against Rana Kapoor and his family members.

A case has also been registered against Rana Kapoor for illegally giving a loan of Rs 1900 crore to Gautam Thapar's Avanta company.

The ED has alleged that a bribe of Rs 300 crore was paid to Kapoor for facilitating around Rs 1,900 crore loans from Yes Bank to Gautam Thapar's company.

