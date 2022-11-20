New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday accused the Congress of minority appeasement after a video of grand old party MLA Chandanji Thakor stating that only “Muslims can save the party” surfaced on social media.

Terming the Congress the new Muslim League, BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted, “Chandanji Thakor, Congress candidate in Gujarat elections, is saying that only Muslim society can save this country, and if someone can save the Congress party, it can only be a Muslim party… On one hand Rahul Gandhi pretends to go to temple during elections, on the other hand his party has become the new Muslim League.”

चंदनजी ठाकोर, गुजरात चुनाव में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी, कह रहे हैं की इस देश को सिर्फ़ मुस्लिम समाज ही बचा सकता है, और कांग्रेस पार्टी को कोई बचा सकता है तो मुस्लिम पार्टी… एक तरफ़ राहुल गांधी चुनाव के दौरान मंदिर जाने का ढोंग करते है, दूसरी तरफ़ उनकी पार्टी नई मुस्लिम लीग बन गई है। pic.twitter.com/yE2B1sFtog — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 20, 2022

Addressing a gathering in poll-bound Gujarat, Thakor, Congress candidate from Sidhpur, in the viral clip is heard saying, “We gave the votes (to BJP) to do something new but they pushed the entire country to depth, and if anyone can save the country then it is the Muslim community, and if anyone can save the congress, only Muslims can do that.”

“Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi came to roads over NRC issue. There were 18 types of parties but none favoured Muslims. This is the only party that protects you, countrywide. This BJP disturbed you in some places. This BJP raked up the triple talaq issue, and abolished it. The Hajj subsidy is also taken away by BJP,” he added.

Reacting to the clip, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that the words used by Congress MLA were shameful.

Taking to Twitter, Patel said, “Shameful words! Fearing defeat, Congress yet again resorts to minority appeasement. But Congress should know that no one will be able to save Congress Party from defeat!”

Shameful words! Fearing defeat, Congress yet again resorts to minority appeasement. But Congress should know that no one will be able to save Congress Party from defeat! pic.twitter.com/cr6cL4QFYA — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) November 19, 2022

