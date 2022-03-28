Politics

West Bengal MLAs exchange blows inside Assembly; Speaker suspends five for unruly conduct

Around 25 BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari then walked out of the Assembly, claiming that several party legislators were roughed up by TMC MLAs inside the House

FP Staff March 28, 2022 14:03:10 IST
File image of West Bengal Assembly. PTI

The West Bengal Assembly plunged into pandemonium on Monday as ruling TMC and BJP MLAs exchanged blows after saffron party legislators demanded a statement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over "worsening" law and order situation in the state.

Around 25 BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari then walked out of the assembly, claiming that several party legislators were roughed up by TMC MLAs inside the House.

Five BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, were suspended by West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay on Monday for their alleged unruly conduct in the House. Adhikari, along with BJP legislators Dipak Burman, Shankar Ghosh, Manoj Tigga and Narahari Mahato, were suspended by the Speaker for future sessions this year.

"MLAs are not safe even inside the assembly... At least 8-10 of our legislators were beaten up, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, by some TMC MLAs, as we demanded that the CM make a statement in the House on the law and order issue," Adhikari said.

Opposition demanded discussion over law & order on the last day at least, govt declined. They brought Kolkata police personnel in civil dress to clash with 8-10 of our MLAs, said Adhikari.

TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim, however, told reporters that the BJP is staging a drama to create chaos in the assembly. "Few of our MLAs were injured inside the House. We condemn the conduct of the BJP," he said.

With input from agencies

Updated Date: March 28, 2022 14:30:53 IST

