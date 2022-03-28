West Bengal MLAs exchange blows inside Assembly; Speaker suspends five for unruly conduct
Around 25 BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari then walked out of the Assembly, claiming that several party legislators were roughed up by TMC MLAs inside the House
The West Bengal Assembly plunged into pandemonium on Monday as ruling TMC and BJP MLAs exchanged blows after saffron party legislators demanded a statement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over "worsening" law and order situation in the state.
Around 25 BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari then walked out of the assembly, claiming that several party legislators were roughed up by TMC MLAs inside the House.
Absolute pandemonium in the West Bengal Assembly. After Bengal Governor, TMC MLAs now assault BJP MLAs, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, as they were demanding a discussion on the Rampurhat massacre on the floor of the house.
What is Mamata Banerjee trying to hide? pic.twitter.com/umyJhp0jnE
— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 28, 2022
Five BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, were suspended by West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay on Monday for their alleged unruly conduct in the House. Adhikari, along with BJP legislators Dipak Burman, Shankar Ghosh, Manoj Tigga and Narahari Mahato, were suspended by the Speaker for future sessions this year.
West Bengal | 5 BJP MLAs including Suvendu Adhikari suspended from the Assembly, until further notice, following a clash between TMC & BJP MLAs on the floor of the House over Birbhum violence. — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022
"MLAs are not safe even inside the assembly... At least 8-10 of our legislators were beaten up, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, by some TMC MLAs, as we demanded that the CM make a statement in the House on the law and order issue," Adhikari said.
Opposition demanded discussion over law & order on the last day at least, govt declined. They brought Kolkata police personnel in civil dress to clash with 8-10 of our MLAs, said Adhikari.
WB | A ruckus erupted inside state Assembly in Kolkata, over Birbhum violence case
Opposition demanded discussion over law & order on the last day at least, govt declined. They brought Kolkata police personnel in civil dress to clash with 8-10 of our MLAs: LoP Suvendu Adhikari pic.twitter.com/RbYsVWba2M
— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022
TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim, however, told reporters that the BJP is staging a drama to create chaos in the assembly. "Few of our MLAs were injured inside the House. We condemn the conduct of the BJP," he said.
With input from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Accommodate Ukraine-returned students in Indian medical colleges: Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi
The chief minister said 391 students from West Bengal have returned from Ukraine and they are passing through severe stress and anxiety due to their uncertain future
Birbhum killings: Mamata Banerjee to visit violence-hit district where 8 were burnt to death today
Banerjee said she would visit Bogtui village, where houses were set on fire shortly after a village panchayat deputy chief was murdered, to take stock of the situation
West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee, Governor Dhankhar lock horns over Birbhum violence
The Home Ministry has sought a report from the West Bengal government as the BJP and Congress demand President's rule in the state. Eight people were charred to death in Birbhum on Tuesday