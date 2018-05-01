Biplab Kumar Deb says nails of those interfering in his government should be pulled out

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who has been at the centre of criticism for numerous controversial statements, has reportedly said that nails of those interfering in his government should be pulled out.

He made the remarks in a video which has surfaced and the chief minister used an analogy to explain his point. "Around 8 am, a vegetable vendor brings bottle gourd to the market. However, it gets rotten by 9 am due to the repeated digging of nails by customers. This should not happen with my government. There should be no interference in my government. If someone pokes or interferes, his nail should be chopped off. No one can touch my government," he is quoted as saying in the video by News18.

The Tripura chief minister has also stoked controversy previously. He has made several remarks which have triggered widespread criticism.

Deb had stated that the internet and satellite communication existed during the Mahabharata era. He also questioned the crowning of Diana Hayden as Miss World in 1997, saying that she did not seem to be an 'Indian beauty.'

The chief minister also stated that civil engineers, rather than mechanical engineers, should opt for civil services.

He has also asked the educated youth to set up paan shops instead of running after political parties to get government jobs. He also asked youth to explore a career in the dairy field and rear cows.

