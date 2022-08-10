Bihar will expect new govt to last, Tejashwi Yadav will play a major role: Prashant Kishor on Mahagathbandhan
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday said that people of Bihar will expect the new JD(U)-RJD government to last and hope that its priorities are in sync with their aspirations.
"What needs to be seen is whether or not the new government will function better than the previous dispensation," said Kishor.
He said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, being the leader of the single largest party in Bihar, probably will play a major role in running the new government.
"Tejashwi Yadav is the leader of the single largest party in Bihar, and probably he will play a major role in running this new formation. The people will be able to see how he functions in this new government," he added.
Speaking about the era of political instability in Bihar, he said governments are changed when one's political or administrative expectations are not fulfilled.
"I see what's happening now in the context of the era of political instability in Bihar. Since 2013-14, this is the sixth attempt to form a government in Bihar. Formations are changed when one's political or administrative expectations are not fulfilled," he added.
He said that Nitish Kumar is the main actor and catalyst, and as a citizen of Bihar, he expect that the JD(U) leader stands firm on the formation he has now built.
When asked if the political developments in Bihar will have impact at the national level, he said, " I believe the latest political developments in Bihar are specific to the state. I don't think this is done with the thought of creating an alternate Opposition on a national level in the country."
Kumar had on Tuesday quit the BJP, stripping the party of power, before resigning and staking claim to form a new government, armed with the support of the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance).
Kumar, who has submitted a list of 164 MLAs to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, is likely to swear him and a small Cabinet into office at 2 pm at Raj Bhavan today.
With inputs from agencies
