Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: EVM stops functioning at Sitamarhi polling station; repolling at two Hisua booths

Voting was stalled as an electronic voting machine at a polling station in Sitamarhi's Riga stopped functioning. Meanwhile, re-poll is being held at two polling stations of Hisua assembly segment where votes were cast in the second phase, owing to damage to the EVMs

About 2.34 crore voters, spread across 78 segments of the 243-strong Assembly, will decide the fate of 1,204 candidates, including the Assembly Speaker and 12 members of the state cabinet.

Voters in 78 constituencies are set to exercise their franchise in the third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly polls today (7 November). All eyes are on the last phase as stakes are high for the ruling NDA and the Opposition's Grand Alliance led by an apparently resurgent RJD.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, sanitisation work was done at polling booths in Muzaffarpur. Additionally, voting will be conducted for an additional hour till 6 pm to avoid crowding at polling booths.

In a message to the people of Bihar on the day of the third and final phase of state Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to come out in large numbers to vote and break all records. "Participate in this festival of democracy. Wear a mask and maintain social distancing," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

“In Bihar, Ganga, Gandak and Kosi of change are flowing. The waves are on the rise. Make sure you vote for a golden future, all-round development, progressive Bihar and peace today,” Tejashwi said.

Urging people to exercise their franchise in the third and the final phase of voting Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Mahagathbandhan chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav tweeted that Bihar is on the cusp of a change.

In addition, re-poll is being held at two polling stations of Hisua assembly segment in Nalanda district where votes were cast in the second phase on 3 November, the Election commission said. It said the re-poll has been necessitated by the EVMs getting damaged in a road accident.

Of the total 2.35 crore voters in the 78 assembly segments, spread across 15 districts of north Bihar, 1.23 crore are men, 1.12 crore are women while 894 are in the “third gender” category, according to statistics provided by the Election Commission.

The JD(U)'s bid to retain the Parliamentary seat by fielding his son Sunil Kumar is facing challenge from Congress candidate Pravesh Kumar Mishra, a journalist-turned-politician.

Along with the Assembly elections, polling will also take place for Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat where a by-election has been necessitated by the death of sitting JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahato.

Those aged 80 years and above, and those with disabilities were given the option of using postal ballot. But most of them preferred to go to the polling booth to vote, he said.

Arora said the poll panel tested the ground by first holding Rajya Sabha elections amid the pandemic. Enthused, it decided to go for assembly polls in Bihar, he said. To ensure social-distancing norms, the number of voters per polling station in Bihar was reduced from 1,500 to 1,000, he said, leading to an increase in the number of polling stations by nearly 33,000.

Despite doomsday predictions by "extreme cynics" about holding the elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation so far was reasonably good with two phases of voting completed, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said. He said the voter turnout on 28 October and 3 November was more compared to the corresponding constituencies in the 2015 assembly polls and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly polls began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, with the additional hour to avoid crowding at polling booths in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, sources have reportedly clarified that the five-time chief minister meant, "last election meeting of these polls", according to PTI.

His statement during the rally sparked speculations of his retirement plans while some described the statement as a desperate attempt to garner votes.

While addressing an election rally in Bihar's Purnia earlier this week, Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar said, "Today is the last day of campaigning and day after tomorrow is the election. This is my last election."

People stand in queues outside a polling station in Sitamarhi's Riga as electronic voting machine (EVM) at the booth is not functioning currently.

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Raj Rao casts her vote at a polling booth in Madhepura in the third & final phase of Bihar Election 2020. She is the Congress candidate from Bihariganj.

Veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav's daughter who is making her political debut from the seat represented by her father a number of times.

Subhashini Yadav, a social worker who is contesting on a Congress ticket from Bihariganj assembly in Madhepura district, cast her vote from booth no 228.

The state witnessed 55.69 percent polling in the first phase of elections on 28 October and 53.51 percent in the second phase held on 3 November.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Voting LATEST Updates: Voting was stalled as an electronic voting machine (EVM) at a a polling station in Sitamarhi's Riga stopped functioning. Meanwhile, re-poll is being held at two polling stations of Hisua assembly segment in Nalanda district where votes were cast in the second phase on 3 November, owing to damage to the EVMs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to come out in large numbers to vote and break all records, while Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted that Bihar is on the cusp of a change.

Asserting that Nitish Kumar will never return to the chief ministerial post, Chirag Paswan expressed confidence that LJP will perform well in the third phase.

Additionally, polling will also take place for the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat where a by-election has been necessitated by the death of sitting JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahato.

The JD(U)'s bid to retain the Parliamentary seat by fielding his son Sunil Kumar is facing the primary challenge from Congress candidate Pravesh Kumar Mishra, a journalist-turned-politician.

Like Valmiki Nagar Parliamentary seat, all the Assembly segments spread across 19 districts fall in north Bihar. Areas falling north of the Ganges in the state are referred to as north Bihar in common parlance.

Many of these fall in the Kosi-Seemanchal region where the contest between NDA and Grand Alliance will be held under the shadow of the Owaisi factor given the fact that the AIMIM has fielded candidates in many of the Muslim-dominated seats and the Hyderabad MP also carried out a hectic campaign in the state.

The Kosi-Seemanchal region also happens to be the main area of influence for former MP Pappu Yadav, whose Jan Adhikar Party is determined to make its presence felt and prove a point to the RJD, PTI reported. Both draw their support from the state's most populous community — the Yadavs.

As in the previous two phases, Chirag Paswan's LJP is also in the fray in a number of seats this time, threatening to play spoilsport for the NDA, especially the JD(U), with its repeated pleas that "every vote cast in favour of the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party will be a loss for Bihar's future".

While the NDA looked surefooted till a few months ago, poll pundits have begun to predict "winds of change" and the ruling coalition seems to have taken note, as emotional appeals to the voters have emanated from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish, who is seeking a fourth straight term in the chief minister's office.

Modi, who presided over 12 rallies during the campaign, came out with an open letter addressed to the people of the state on Thursday, saying, he "needed" Nitish in the state so that the development of Bihar continued unhindered.

Nitish, on his part, stunned all by winding up his last election meeting in Purnia district on Thursday with the remark "this is my last election. And all is well that ends well".

The chief minister, who seems to be bearing the brunt of the perceived anti-incumbency, caught his party members unawares with the comment. PTI reported that public anger is seemingly directed at the JD(U) more than the BJP.

His old associate and state unit president Vashishtha Narayan Singh has insisted that Nitish was himself not in the fray, having been a member of the legislative council ever since he occupied the top post in the state, and he must have meant to say it was the "last rally he was addressing for the current elections".

The RJD, once considered invincible, is leaving no stone unturned to make a comeback, enthused by the response its chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav has been receiving.

The party has forged a rainbow coalition that comprises its old ally, the Congress, and the Left parties.

Prominent candidates include Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary of the JD(U), famed for his ability to win over hostile opponents with a disarming smile, who seeks to do a hat-trick in Sarairanjan.

JD(U) ministers in the fray are Bijendra Prasad Yadav (Supaul), Narendra Narayan Yadav (Alamnagar), Maheshwar Hazari (Kalyanpur), Ramesh Rishideo (Singheshwar), Khurshid alias Firoz Ahmed (Sikta), Lakshmeshwar Roy (Laukaha), Bima Bharti (Rupauli) and Madan Sahni (Bahadurpur). Four ministers are in the fray from the BJP, including Pramod Kumar (Motihari), Suresh Sharma (Muzaffarpur), Binod Narayan Jha (Benipatti) and Krishnakumar Rishi (Banmankhi).

Besides, family members of late ministers Vinod Kumar Singh (BJP) and Kapil Deo Kamat (JDU) are in the fray from the late legislators' respective seats Pranpur and Babubarhi.

Another keenly watched candidate is Subhashini Yadav from Bihariganj whose father, veteran socialist leader and former Union minister Sharad Yadav, had been a multiple-term MP from Madhepura under which the Assembly segment falls. She is contesting on a Congress ticket.

Saturday will be the last leg of the voting in the current Bihar polls where elections are being conducted amid a raging COVID-19 pandemic. Counting of votes is scheduled for 10 November.