Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Lawlessness losing, democracy and development winning in state, Modi says at rally

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: The Election Commission's technical team was rushed to a polling booth at Salaha Chandan village on Samastipur's Fuhia Ghat on a boat after a VVPAT glitch was reported. In the second phase of Assembly election in Bihar, 11.43 percent voter turnout was recorded as of 11 am

In the 2015 Bihar assembly elections, out of 3,450 candidates analysed, 1,038 (30 per cent) had declared criminal cases against themselves, it added.

Out of the 3,722 Bihar assembly election candidates analysed, 1,201 (32 percent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). 115 of them accused in cases related to crimes against women and 73 candidates facing cases related to murder.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Bihar assembly elections 2020 is Rs 1.72 crore, the report said.

Out of the 3,722 candidates, 1,231 (33 percent) are crorepatis. In the 2015 Bihar elections, out of 3,450 candidates, 860 (25 percent) were crorepatis, the report further said.

Yadav also said it will be clear soon about who will become the new chief minister of Bihar, adding that the "first phase has already given an indication".

RJD leader said ahead of Phase 2 polling that the people of bihar will vote for change. "In this tsunami of change, people of Bihar will vote on agenda of 'Padhai, Kamai, Dawai, Sichai, Mehengai' (education, employment, health, farming, inflation). I'm sure they'll vote for us as they want a change in state."

With COVID-19 guidelines in place, Phase 2 voting for the Bihar Assembly polls began at 7 am with 1,463 candidates in the fray in 94 seats across 17 districts. Among the key leaders contesting in this phase are Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav.

The Election Commission said it has set up a total of 41,362 booths at 18,823 polling stations.

Out of the total 1,463 candidates in the second phase, 1,316 are men, 146 are women and one is transgender. Of the total 2,85,50,285 voters, 1,50,33,034 are male, 1,35,16,271 female and 980 transgender, as per the poll panel data.

With the exception of three districts — Patna, Bhagalpur, and Nalanda — the other districts voting today are situated north of the Ganga river. The districts in which polls will be held in the second phase are West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Nalanda, and Patna.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters in Bihar to turn up in large numbers for Phase 2 of polling to "ensure the success of the festival of democracy". He also urged people to maintain social distance and wear masks.

Two other ministers and sitting MLAs Ram Sevak Singh (JDU) and Rana Randhir Singh (BJP) are trying their luck from Hathua and Madhuban in Gopalganj and East Champaran districts respectively.

The Assembly segment named after the district is represented by state minister Shrawan Kumar who is seeking re-election from the seat. The JD(U) has suffered a setback in the reserved Rajgir seat where its sitting MLA Ravi Jyoti, a former police inspector, is now the fray on a Congress ticket.

Seven constituencies of Nalanda district, to which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar belongs, also go to polls in the second phase. Barring Hilsa, represented by the RJD's Shakti Singh Yadav, and Bihar Sharif, which two-term MLA Sunil Kumar retained on a BJP ticket in 2015, all the remaining five were won by the JD(U).

The LJP is contesting 52 seats, including the two it had won in 2015 contesting as an NDA constituent. The party has fielded one transgender candidate too in this phase.

BJP candidates are in the fray in 46 of the seats, while another 43 are being contested by those with JD(U) tickets. Mukesh Sahni's VIP, the latest entrant in the NDA, is contesting the remaining five.

Among the major parties, the RJD is contesting 56 of the 94 seats while its ally Congress is contesting 24. The CPI and CPM, which joined the Grand Alliance recently, are fighting four seats each. Quite a few seats are being contested by the CPI(ML), the Left outfit with the strongest presence in Bihar.

In Phase 2, Maharajganj has the maximum number of 27 candidates for any constituency while Darauli (04) has the lowest.

The maximum 80 companies, as per an official order reviewed by PTI, will be drawn from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRFP) followed by 70 from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), 55 from the Border Security Force (BSF), 50 from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 30 from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police force (ITBP) and 15 from the RPF. A single company of these forces has an operational strength of about 100 personnel.

The Centre has directed the deployment of about 30,000 central security force personnel for the conduct of the three-phase assembly polls in Bihar.

"There's a wave of change. I am confident the results will be in favour of Luv Sinha and development in Bihar," said Congress leader and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday

Chief Minister Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi have often questioned as to where the money for RJD's promised 10 lakh jobs will come from.

Speaking at on online event of his party, he questioned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's assertion that he has provided six lakh jobs during his 15-year rule, compared with RJD's 95,000. "He (Nitish Kumar) keeps repeating he has given six lakh jobs during his 15-year rule. But he never says all these were contractual jobs, not permanent ones," Yadav told the 'Naukri Samwad' programme.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said he will implement his poll promise of giving 10 lakh jobs even if that means withholding the salaries of the chief minister, ministers and MLAs.

The highest was registered in Gopalganj district with 24.12 percent voters casting their ballots. Whereas, Darbhanga saw the lowest turnout at 5.79 percent.

In the second phase of Assembly election in Bihar, 11.43 percent voter turnout was recorded as of 11 am.

He also congratulated the Election Commission for the conduct of elections in "such tough times with extra preparations and precautions".

"Not just the country, Bihar is giving a message to the world. In COVID times, people are coming out in huge numbers to vote. This is democracy's power and every Bihari's devotion for it. Think tanks around the world will evaluate how deeply democracy is entrenched in Indian minds," he said.

Speaking at a public rally in Forbesganj in Araria district ahead of the third and last phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the polling percentage till 10 am is higher as compared to the voter turnout in previous polls.

"There's a wave of change. I am confident the results will be in favour of Luv Sinha and development in Bihar," said Congress leader and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday

Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar cast his vote at a government school in Digha, while MoS Home and BJP leader Nityanand Rai cast his vote at a polling booth in Hajipur Assembly constituency. 8.05 percent polling percentage was recorded till 9 am.

RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi cast their votes at polling booth number 160 in Patna. The former Bihar CM asserted the need for change and development in the state.

After casting his vote at a polling booth in Patna's Rajendra Nagar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi appealed to people to step out of their homes, cast votes, maintain social distancing and wear masks. Meanwhile, LJP's Chirag Paswan cast his vote at a polling booth in Raghopur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters in Bihar to turn up in large numbers for Phase 2 of polling to "ensure the success of the festival of democracy".

The second phase of the Bihar Assembly election began at 7 am on Tuesday (3 November). The second of the three-phased poll will see over 2.85 crore voters cast their ballot, while there are nearly 1,500 candidates in the fray.

Voting will take place in 94 Assembly segments, which is more than a third of the 243-member-strong Assembly spread across 17 districts.

With the exception of three districts — Patna, Bhagalpur, and Nalanda — the other districts heading to polls on Tuesday are situated north of the Ganga river.

Notable among the candidates in the second phase is the RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, the Opposition Grand Alliance's chief ministerial candidate, who has been aggressively trying to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor against the Nitish Kumar government.

The 31-year-old is seeking re-election from Raghopur in Vaishali district which he had wrested back for his party from the BJP's Satish Kumar in 2015. The BJP leader had defeated Yadav's mother Rabri Devi, a former chief minister, in 2010.

The BJP has retained its trust in Satish Kumar, hoping that he will be able to do a repeat of 2010 when, like this time, JD(U) president Nitish was with the NDA.

Tejashwi's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is trying his luck from Hasanpur in Samastipur district, shifting his base from Mahua in Vaishali.

There were said to be fears in the RJD camp that Tej Pratap's bid to retain Mahua could be challenged by the NDA through his estranged wife Aishwarya as its trump card. She is already taking an active part in the campaign for her father Chandrika Roy in Parsa, which he has represented a number of times and is seeking to retain on a JD(U) ticket this time.

All the four Assembly segments in the capital city Patna Sahib, Kumhrar, Bankipur and Digha are also going to polls in the second phase. All these are held by the BJP.

State minister Nand Kishore Yadav is in the fray trying to retain Patna Sahib for a seventh consecutive term.

Multiple-term MLA Nitin Nabin faces a challenge in Bankipur from Congress candidate Luv Sinha, who is the son of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, a two-time local MP who lost the seat when he entered the fray after quitting the BJP.

The bid of Raju Tiwari and Raj Kumar Sah to retain Govindganj and Lalganj respectively is being challenged by the BJP. According to the Election Commission, votes will be cast at a total of 41,362 polling stations.

