Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Lawlessness losing, democracy and development winning in state, Modi says at rally

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: The Election Commission's technical team was rushed to a polling booth at Salaha Chandan village on Samastipur's Fuhia Ghat on a boat after a VVPAT glitch was reported. In the second phase of Assembly election in Bihar, 11.43 percent voter turnout was recorded as of 11 am

FP Staff November 03, 2020 13:14:15 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Lawlessness losing, democracy and development winning in state, Modi says at rally

Representational image. Reuters

12:53 (ist)

Bihar phase 2 election voting latest updates

Poll results will be in favour of development of Bihar: Shatrughan Sinha 

"There's a wave of change. I am confident the results will be in favour of Luv Sinha and development in Bihar," said Congress leader and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday 

Shatrughan's son Luv Sinha is the Congress candidate from Bankipur, Patna.
12:50 (ist)

Araria election polling latest updates

Aspirations of Biharis will be fulfilled in next nine years: PM

"In the last decade, every house in the state of Bihar got electricity and gas connections. Now, from 2021 to 2030, it is time to fulfill more aspirations of the people of Bihar," said Narendra Modi at a public rally in Forbesganj in Araria district.

Modi went on t osay, "After the first phase of polling, according to our initial reports, people have given the message that NDA government will come in Bihar. People have rejected double Yuvraj."
11:09 (ist)

Bihar Phase 2 election polling latest updates

Glitch in VVPAT at Samastipur polling booth

The Election Commission's technical team was rushed to a polling booth at Salaha Chandan village on Samastipur's Fuhia Ghat on a boat after a VVPAT glitch was reported.
10:41 (ist)

Bihar Phase 2 election polling latest updates

Vote for a government of your choice: Rahul Gandhi

As polling began for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged people to vote so that a new government of their choice can be formed.

Taking to Twitter, the former Congress chief said he will be in Bihar's Korha and Kishanganj and will talk about issues such as "growing unemployment", problems faced by farmers and a "weak economy".

"Some districts in Bihar will be voting in the second phase of the polls. Do vote, so that a new government of your choice is formed," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
10:21 (ist)

Bihar Phase 2 election polling latest updates

8.05% voter turnout at 9 am

In the second phase of the Bihar elections, 8.05 percent polling percentage was recorded till 9 am, according to the Bihar Chief Electoral Officer(CEO).
09:16 (ist)

Bihar Phase 2 election polling latest updates

Centre deploys 30,000 security force personnel

The Centre has directed the deployment of about 30,000 central security force personnel for the conduct of the three-phase assembly polls in Bihar.

The maximum 80 companies, as per an official order reviewed by PTI, will be drawn from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRFP) followed by 70 from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), 55 from the Border Security Force (BSF), 50 from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 30 from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police force (ITBP) and 15 from the RPF. A single company of these forces has an operational strength of about 100 personnel.
08:51 (ist)

Bihar Phase 2 election polling latest updates

BJP contesting from 46 seats, JD(U) candidates fielded from 43

In Phase 2, Maharajganj has the maximum number of 27 candidates for any constituency while Darauli (04) has the lowest.

Among the major parties, the RJD is contesting 56 of the 94 seats while its ally Congress is contesting 24. The CPI and CPM, which joined the Grand Alliance recently, are fighting four seats each. Quite a few seats are being contested by the CPI(ML), the Left outfit with the strongest presence in Bihar.

BJP candidates are in the fray in 46 of the seats, while another 43 are being contested by those with JD(U) tickets. Mukesh Sahni's VIP, the latest entrant in the NDA, is contesting the remaining five.

The LJP is contesting 52 seats, including the two it had won in 2015 contesting as an NDA constituent. The party has fielded one transgender candidate too in this phase.
08:44 (ist)

Bihar Phase 2 election polling latest updates

JD(U) seeks to retain five constituencies in Nalanda district

Seven constituencies of Nalanda district, to which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar belongs, also go to polls in the second phase. Barring Hilsa, represented by the RJD's Shakti Singh Yadav, and Bihar Sharif, which two-term MLA Sunil Kumar retained on a BJP ticket in 2015, all the remaining five were won by the JD(U).

The Assembly segment named after the district is represented by state minister Shrawan Kumar who is seeking re-election from the seat. The JD(U) has suffered a setback in the reserved Rajgir seat where its sitting MLA Ravi Jyoti, a former police inspector, is now the fray on a Congress ticket.

Two other ministers and sitting MLAs Ram Sevak Singh (JDU) and Rana Randhir Singh (BJP) are trying their luck from Hathua and Madhuban in Gopalganj and East Champaran districts respectively.
08:03 (ist)

Bihar Phase 2 election polling latest updates

Vote in large numbers but maintain social distance: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters in Bihar to turn up in large numbers for Phase 2 of polling to "ensure the success of the festival of democracy". He also urged people to maintain social distance and wear masks.
07:39 (ist)

Bihar Phase 2 election polling latest updates

Over 2.85 crore voters to exercise franchise in Phase 2

With the exception of three districts — Patna, Bhagalpur, and Nalanda — the other districts voting today are situated north of the Ganga river. The districts in which polls will be held in the second phase are West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Nalanda, and Patna.

Out of the total 1,463 candidates in the second phase, 1,316 are men, 146 are women and one is transgender. Of the total 2,85,50,285 voters, 1,50,33,034 are male, 1,35,16,271 female and 980 transgender, as per the poll panel data.

The Election Commission said it has set up a total of 41,362 booths at 18,823 polling stations.
07:16 (ist)

Bihar Phase 2 election polling latest updates

Voting for Phase 2 begins

With COVID-19 guidelines in place, Phase 2 voting for the Bihar Assembly polls began at 7 am with 1,463 candidates in the fray in 94 seats across 17 districts. Among the key leaders contesting in this phase are Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav.
07:05 (ist)

Bihar Phase 2 election polling latest updates

People will vote for change: Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader said ahead of Phase 2 polling that the people of bihar will vote for change. "In this tsunami of change, people of Bihar will vote on agenda of 'Padhai, Kamai, Dawai, Sichai, Mehengai' (education, employment, health, farming, inflation). I'm sure they'll vote for us as they want a change in state."

Yadav also said it will be clear soon about who will become the new chief minister of Bihar, adding that the "first phase has already given an indication".
06:51 (ist)

Bihar Phase 2 election polling latest updates

Average assets of candidate at Rs 1.72 crore: ADR

Out of the 3,722 candidates, 1,231 (33 percent) are crorepatis. In the 2015 Bihar elections, out of 3,450 candidates, 860 (25 percent) were crorepatis, the report further said.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Bihar assembly elections 2020 is Rs 1.72 crore, the report said.
06:49 (ist)

Bihar Phase 2 election polling latest updates

Over 1200 candidates have criminal cases: ADR

Out of the 3,722 Bihar assembly election candidates analysed, 1,201 (32 percent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). 115 of them accused in cases related to crimes against women and 73 candidates facing cases related to murder.

In the 2015 Bihar assembly elections, out of 3,450 candidates analysed, 1,038 (30 per cent) had declared criminal cases against themselves, it added.

Nov 03, 2020 - 12:53 (IST)

Bihar phase 2 election voting latest updates

Poll results will be in favour of development of Bihar: Shatrughan Sinha 

"There's a wave of change. I am confident the results will be in favour of Luv Sinha and development in Bihar," said Congress leader and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday 

Shatrughan's son Luv Sinha is the Congress candidate from Bankipur, Patna.

Nov 03, 2020 - 12:51 (IST)

Bihar phase 2 election voting latest updates

Ravi Shankar Prasad casts his vote at Patna

 

Nov 03, 2020 - 12:50 (IST)

Araria election polling latest updates

Aspirations of Biharis will be fulfilled in next nine years: PM

"In the last decade, every house in the state of Bihar got electricity and gas connections. Now, from 2021 to 2030, it is time to fulfill more aspirations of the people of Bihar," said Narendra Modi at a public rally in Forbesganj in Araria district.

Modi went on t osay, "After the first phase of polling, according to our initial reports, people have given the message that NDA government will come in Bihar. People have rejected double Yuvraj."

Nov 03, 2020 - 12:49 (IST)

Muzaffarpur​ election polling latest updates

Nitish Kumar addresses rally from Gaighat seat 

Nov 03, 2020 - 11:38 (IST)

Bihar phase 2 election voting latest updates

Voter turnout reflects democracy's power, Bihari's devotion: Narendra Modi

Speaking at a public rally in Forbesganj in Araria district ahead of the third and last phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the polling percentage till 10 am is higher as compared to the voter turnout in previous polls.

"Not just the country, Bihar is giving a message to the world. In COVID times, people are coming out in huge numbers to vote. This is democracy's power and every Bihari's devotion for it. Think tanks around the world will evaluate how deeply democracy is entrenched in Indian minds," he said.

He also congratulated the Election Commission for the conduct of elections in "such tough times with extra preparations and precautions".

Nov 03, 2020 - 11:20 (IST)

Bihar phase 2 election voting latest updates

11.43% voter turnout as of 11 am

In the second phase of Assembly election in Bihar, 11.43 percent voter turnout was recorded as of 11 am.

The highest was registered in Gopalganj district with 24.12  percent voters casting their ballots. Whereas, Darbhanga saw the lowest turnout at 5.79 percent.

Nov 03, 2020 - 11:09 (IST)

Bihar Phase 2 election polling latest updates

Glitch in VVPAT at Samastipur polling booth

The Election Commission's technical team was rushed to a polling booth at Salaha Chandan village on Samastipur's Fuhia Ghat on a boat after a VVPAT glitch was reported.

Nov 03, 2020 - 10:54 (IST)

Bihar Phase 2 election polling latest updates

Will give jobs even if it means withholding salaries of CM, ministers: Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said he will implement his poll promise of giving 10 lakh jobs even if that means withholding the salaries of the chief minister, ministers and MLAs.

Speaking at on online event of his party, he questioned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's assertion that he has provided six lakh jobs during his 15-year rule, compared with RJD's 95,000. "He (Nitish Kumar) keeps repeating he has given six lakh jobs during his 15-year rule. But he never says all these were contractual jobs, not permanent ones," Yadav told the 'Naukri Samwad' programme.

Chief Minister Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi have often questioned as to where the money for RJD's promised 10 lakh jobs will come from.

Nov 03, 2020 - 10:41 (IST)

Bihar Phase 2 election polling latest updates

Vote for a government of your choice: Rahul Gandhi

As polling began for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged people to vote so that a new government of their choice can be formed.

Taking to Twitter, the former Congress chief said he will be in Bihar's Korha and Kishanganj and will talk about issues such as "growing unemployment", problems faced by farmers and a "weak economy".

"Some districts in Bihar will be voting in the second phase of the polls. Do vote, so that a new government of your choice is formed," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Nov 03, 2020 - 10:21 (IST)

Bihar Phase 2 election polling latest updates

8.05% voter turnout at 9 am

In the second phase of the Bihar elections, 8.05 percent polling percentage was recorded till 9 am, according to the Bihar Chief Electoral Officer(CEO).

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Voting LATEST Updates: The Election Commission's technical team was rushed to a polling booth at Salaha Chandan village on Samastipur's Fuhia Ghat on a boat after a VVPAT glitch was reported. In the second phase of Assembly election in Bihar, 11.43 percent voter turnout was recorded as of 11 am.

Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar cast his vote at a government school in Digha, while MoS Home and BJP leader Nityanand Rai cast his vote at a polling booth in Hajipur Assembly constituency. 8.05 percent polling percentage was recorded till 9 am.

RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi cast their votes at polling booth number 160 in Patna. The former Bihar CM asserted the need for change and development in the state.

After casting his vote at a polling booth in Patna's Rajendra Nagar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi appealed to people to step out of their homes, cast votes, maintain social distancing and wear masks. Meanwhile, LJP's Chirag Paswan cast his vote at a polling booth in Raghopur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters in Bihar to turn up in large numbers for Phase 2 of polling to "ensure the success of the festival of democracy".

With COVID-19 guidelines in place, Phase 2 voting for the Bihar Assembly polls began at 7 am with 1,463 candidates in the fray in 94 seats across 17 districts. Among the key leaders contesting in this phase are Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav.

The second phase of the Bihar Assembly election began at 7 am on Tuesday (3 November). The second of the three-phased poll will see over 2.85 crore voters cast their ballot, while there are nearly 1,500 candidates in the fray.

Voting will take place in 94 Assembly segments, which is more than a third of the 243-member-strong Assembly spread across 17 districts.

With the exception of three districts — Patna, Bhagalpur, and Nalanda — the other districts heading to polls on Tuesday are situated north of the Ganga river.

The districts in which polls will be held in the second phase are West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Nalanda, and Patna.

Out of the total 1,463 candidates in the second phase, 1,316 are men, 146 are women and one is transgender. Of the total 2,85,50,285 voters 1,50,33,034 are male, 1,35,16,271 female and 980 transgender, as per the poll panel data.

The Election Commission said it has set up a total of 41,362 booths at 18,823 polling stations.

Notable among the candidates in the second phase is the RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, the Opposition Grand Alliance's chief ministerial candidate, who has been aggressively trying to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor against the Nitish Kumar government.

The 31-year-old is seeking re-election from Raghopur in Vaishali district which he had wrested back for his party from the BJP's Satish Kumar in 2015. The BJP leader had defeated Yadav's mother Rabri Devi, a former chief minister, in 2010.

The BJP has retained its trust in Satish Kumar, hoping that he will be able to do a repeat of 2010 when, like this time, JD(U) president Nitish was with the NDA.

Tejashwi's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is trying his luck from Hasanpur in Samastipur district, shifting his base from Mahua in Vaishali.

There were said to be fears in the RJD camp that Tej Pratap's bid to retain Mahua could be challenged by the NDA through his estranged wife Aishwarya as its trump card. She is already taking an active part in the campaign for her father Chandrika Roy in Parsa, which he has represented a number of times and is seeking to retain on a JD(U) ticket this time.

All the four Assembly segments in the capital city Patna Sahib, Kumhrar, Bankipur and Digha are also going to polls in the second phase. All these are held by the BJP.

State minister Nand Kishore Yadav is in the fray trying to retain Patna Sahib for a seventh consecutive term.

Multiple-term MLA Nitin Nabin faces a challenge in Bankipur from Congress candidate Luv Sinha, who is the son of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, a two-time local MP who lost the seat when he entered the fray after quitting the BJP.

The BJP has retained as its candidates Arun Sinha and Sanjiv Chaurasia for Kumhrar and Digha respectively. Seven constituencies of Nalanda district, to which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar belongs, also go to polls in the second phase.

Barring Hilsa, represented by the RJD's Shakti Singh Yadav, and Bihar Sharif, which two-term MLA Sunil Kumar retained on a BJP ticket in 2015, all the remaining five were won by the JD(U).

The Assembly segment named after the district is represented by state minister Shrawan Kumar who is seeking re-election from the seat.

The JD(U) has suffered a setback in the reserved Rajgir seat where its sitting MLA Ravi Jyoti, a former police inspector, is now the fray on a Congress ticket.

Two other ministers Ram Sevak Singh (JDU) and Rana Randhir Singh (BJP) are trying their luck from Hathua and Madhuban in Gopalganj and East Champaran districts respectively. The ministers are sitting MLAs from the respective seats.

Maharajganj has the maximum number of 27 candidates for any constituency while Darauli (04) has the lowest.

Among the major parties, the RJD is contesting 56 of the 94 seats while its ally Congress is contesting 24. The CPI and CPM, which joined the Grand Alliance recently, are fighting four seats each. Quite a few seats are being contested by the CPI(ML), the Left outfit with the strongest presence in Bihar.

BJP candidates are in the fray in 46 of the seats, while another 43 are being contested by those with JD(U) tickets. Mukesh Sahni's VIP, the latest entrant in the NDA, is contesting the remaining five.

The LJP is contesting 52 seats, including the two it had won in 2015 contesting as an NDA constituent. The party has fielded one transgender candidate too in this phase.

The bid of Raju Tiwari and Raj Kumar Sah to retain Govindganj and Lalganj respectively is being challenged by the BJP. According to the Election Commission, votes will be cast at a total of 41,362 polling stations.

With inputs from agencies

 

Updated Date: November 03, 2020 13:15:13 IST

