Bihar: Chief minister Nitish Kumar to convene all-party meet to discuss caste census

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said an all-party meeting will be convened to discuss the caste-based census in the state.

"An all-party meeting will be convened to take everyone's opinions about the caste-based census. Then the proposal will be presented before the state cabinet. Talks have already been held with some parties for conducting the meeting on 27 May but awaiting a response from some," Nitish Kumar told mediapersons here.

Kumar had earlier said that the state government will conduct the caste census. He had said that the government would seek political consensus before doing so.

Highlighting the importance of the caste Census, the chief minister said that it would enable the government to work for the development of various sections of the society.

"We will start it soon and will also ensure it is implemented properly. Once the caste-based Census is done, the government can work for their development," he said.

Caste Census has become a key political issue in Bihar. Most of the parties in Bihar, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) which is in Opposition in the state, have called for Caste Census.

