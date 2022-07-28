Bengal SSC scam: Amid cries to sack Partha Chatterjee, Trinamool call for party meet at 5 pm today

The meeting has been convened by Trinamool Congress' Abhishek Banerjee minutes after party state general secretary Kunal Ghosh sought immediate removal of Partha Chatterjee from ministry and all party posts

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has called for a party meeting on Thursday 5 pm. The meeting comes amid demand from the Trinamool lawmakers to sack Partha Chatterjee for his alleged involvement in the school jobs scam or Bengal SSC scam.

The meeting has been convened by Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishesk Banerjee at TMC Bhawan.

The announcement of the TMC meeting comes minutes after Trinamool Congress State General Secretary and Spokesperson Kunal Ghosh sought "immediate" expulsion of West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee.

Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee have been accused in the Bengal schools jobs scam.

"In my earlier tweet, I had expressed my opinion. Now, the party has taken up the issue. Avishek Banerjee has convened party meeting today 5pm at TMC bhawan. I have been told to attend that meeting also," Kunal Ghosh tweeted.

So, as @AITCofficial has taken up the matter, I am deleting the personal one. — Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) July 28, 2022

Minutes earlier, Ghosh in a tweet said, "Partha Chatterjee should be removed from ministry and all party posts immediately. He should be expelled. If this statement considered wrong, party has every right to remove me from all posts. I shall continue as a soldier of AITC official."

On Wednesday, Ghosh said the recovery of crores in cash, gold bars, dollars from Trinamool minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee's house has brought "disgrace" to the party and "shame to all" party members.

His statement came on the day when the Enforcement Directorate Thursday recovered, after 18-hour long raid recovered about Rs 29 crore in cash and five kilograms of gold jewellery from the second flat of Arpita Mukherjee in Kolkata's Belgharia. The officials left the place with 10 trunks of cash.

Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the ED on 23 July, a day after the first lot of cash was discovered at the latter's home.

During the first raid, conducted last week, ED officials had recovered Rs 21 crore in cash, large amount of foreign exchange and gold bars worth Rs 2 crore from Arpita Mukherjee's other flat in Kolkata.

The probe agency officials also found a diary with around 40 pages of notes that could provide crucial leads in the investigation.

Partha Chatterjee is accused of playing a role in allegedly illegal recruitments of teachers and staff in government-run schools when he was the state education minister. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the alleged irregularities in the scam, while the ED is tracking the money trail.

With inputs from agencies

