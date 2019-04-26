Begusarai police file case against Giriraj Singh for violating poll code, BJP candidate had 'hurt' Muslim sentiments with 'green flags' remark

Patna: A case was registered against Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Thursday at Begusarai police station for violating the Model Code of Conduct by making controversial remarks against the Muslim community.

This comes in response to Singh's statement where he demanded the Election Commission to impose a ban on the use of green flags, associated with religious and political bodies of Muslims. He alleged that the green flags not only spread hate but also create a perception of being used in Pakistan.

The complaint lodged with the poll panel said Singh's remarks hurt the sentiments of a section of a minority group.

The FIR was lodged under sections 125 of the Representation of People Act and sections 153 A, 295 A, 171 C, 188, 298, 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

"I would like to say, Giriraj Singh's ancestors died and were cremated. You need a yard of land even after you die, for the burial of your mortal remains. If you say you cannot chant Vande Mataram, this nation will never forget you," Griraj said in an election rally here where BJP chief Amit Shah was also present.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former deputy chief minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, on Wednesday had said Singh’s demand to ban "green flags" is an insult to the tricolour.

“This is an insult to the tricolour. The green colour is there in Tiranga too,” he said while talking to reporters here. “One ideology, one thinking cannot be forcefully imposed on everyone. I don't like the name Giriraj Singh. Change the name,” he had quipped.

The RJD leader alleged that the BJP is not talking about farmers, youth, jobs and other issues. "What kind of politics is this?” he had asked.

Lok Sabha polls in 14 out of the 40 seats at stake in Bihar were conducted in the first three phases, on 11, 18 and 23 April.

