Bajrang Dal workers rename Congress office as 'Haj House' over Jagdish Thakor's remarks

Bajrang Dal workers on reportedly created a ruckus at the Congress office in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and renamed the party office as 'Haj House'.

This comes against the backdrop of state Congress president Jagdish Thakor’s remarks that minorities have the first right on the country's treasury.

According to Times Now News, Thakor recently called for an election manifesto for minority communities and said that the Congress has always supported minorities and has never changed its ideology, whether in power or not.

The workers of the right-wing outfit also pasted stickers of Haj House on the stature of late former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

"All of us know who are behind the communal riots happening in the country, and how they benefit from it. We know and still fall prey to it. We should stay cautious about not falling into the trap," he said.

"A Congress prime minister used to say with confidence that minorities have the first right on the country's treasury. Congress knows how much saying so has hurt the party, but it will still not compromise on its ideology," Thakor said, addressing the function organised by the party's state minority department.

He requested the members of the Muslim community to extend their support to the party in the upcoming state polls in order to defeat the "devious" agenda of the ruling BJP.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla shared the video of Congress leader’s speech on Twitter and said: “This is the difference in thoughts & actions. For BJP & PM Modi - poor have the first right on resources of the nation For Congress- one community has first right on the tijori / resources! Congress Gujarat Chief explains and elaborates on Dr Manmohan Singh’s statement.”

This is the difference in thoughts & actions.. For BJP & PM Modi - poor have the first right on resources of the nation For Congress- one community has first right on the tijori / resources! Congress Gujarat Chief explains and elaborates on Dr Manmohan Singh’s statement pic.twitter.com/hzmRq8AvOg — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) July 22, 2022

