Babul Supriyo appointed Trinamool Congress national spokesperson, thanks Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee

A senior Trinmool leader said that Babul Supriyo's appointment as a national spokesperson was a part of the strategy devised by the party to expand its base outside Bengal

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Babul Supriyo has been appointed as a national spokesperson of the party.

Former Union minister, Supriyo, took to Twitter to thank the party supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee for giving him the new responsibility.

"My sincere gratitude to Hon'ble Didi @MamataOfficial & @abhishekaitc for appointing/including me in the illustrious Team of National Spokespersons of @AITCofficial. Shall do my very best to live up to the responsibility entrusted upon me," the tweet read.

My Sincere gratitude to Hon'ble Didi @MamataOfficial & @abhishekaitc for appointing/including me in the illustrious Team of National Spokespersons of @AITCofficial • Shall do my very best to live up to the responsibility entrusted upon me — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) July 10, 2022

A report by news agency PTI mentioned a senior Trinamool leader saying that Supriyo's appointment as a national spokesperson was a part of the strategy devised by the party to expand its base outside Bengal.

"He is a well-known face across the country, both as a singer and a politician. So he can help us place our views and policies on the national stage," the TMC leader said.

Babul Supriyo, who was a BJP MP, was last year dropped from the Union ministry following which he switched over to the TMC.

He also gave up his Asansol Lok Sabha seat, which he had won twice on BJP ticket.

In the bypoll on the Ballygunge seat of West Bengal Assembly, in April this year, TMC fielded Supriyo who managed to clinch the seat by a comfortable margin.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.