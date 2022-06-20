Azamgarh by-polls: You have got the opportunity to turn this 'Aatankgarh' into 'Aryamgarh', says Yogi to voters
Uttar Pradesh's chief minister attended a public meeting in Akbelpur and Baghila villages for the by-elections of Azamgarh parliamentary seat on Sunday
Uttar Pradesh's chief minister Yogi Adityanath sought votes for BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua in an election rally in Azamgarh on Sunday. Describing SP and BSP as Rahu-Ketu for the development of the state, he said that an opportunity is ahead for the people of Azamgarh to elect BJP's candidate in the upcoming by elections and make Azamgarh into 'Aryamgarh'.
He also called upon the Azamgarh voters to join the process to turn 'Aatankgarh' into 'Aryamgarh'. "You have got the opportunity. Don't let it go," he said.
Addressing a public meeting in Akbelpur and Baghila villages for the by-elections of Azamgarh parliamentary seat, Yogi said that the people have always supported the SP, but that did not help in developing the place. Rather, it created an identity crisis.
"Azamgarh was made a stronghold of terrorism by the SP government. While we talk of development, they spoke of dynasty. While we talk about the development of the state, their agenda is their own development," said the UP chief minister.
