Azaan row becomes contagious, spreads to Bihar

Janak Ram said, 'If people of all religions are living nearby, then there is some sort of obstruction when loudspeakers are played at high volume.'

Patna: Amid the ongoing controversy over use of loudspeakers for 'azaan', Bihar Minister of Mines and Geology Janak Ram has called for a regulation on loudspeakers at mosques.

"If people of all religions are living nearby, then there is some sort of obstruction when loudspeakers are played at high volume," Janak Ram said.

The 'azaan' row started in Maharashtra, where on Sunday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray warned that though he is not against any religion, he will ask workers of his party to play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if the state government does not remove loudspeakers that are put outside mosques.

Later on Monday, Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa had said that a solution should be worked upon to address the concerns over the use of loudspeakers in mosques in the state.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the Maharashtra government has already issued a notice where it has clearly specified the decibel level of 'azaan' that can be played through loudspeaker.

"Maharashtra Home Minister has already issued a guideline where it has stated how much decibel level should be there while observing 'azaan',” Sanjay Raut said.

