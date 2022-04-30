Attack on party spokesperson shows poor law and order situation in Punjab, says Captain Amarinder Singh
Sandeep Gorsi was attacked by over a dozen people while he, along with his wife, was sitting in his office on Lawrence Road, Amritsar
Chandigarh: Former chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday condemned the attack on party spokesperson Sandeep Gorsi and said that it shows the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.
Gorsi was attacked by over a dozen people while he, along with his wife, was sitting in his office on busy Lawrence Road, Amritsar.
Captain Amarinder said, "This was reflective of the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab under the Aam Aadmi Party government."
He demanded immediate arrest and strict action against the culprits. The former chief minister said, "The criminals were having a field day as the government remained clueless about things."
He pointed out that several criminal incidents like murder, loot and robbery were taking place every day at alarming regularity. He asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to focus more on his state affairs, particularly the deteriorating law and order situation which should be the cause of concern.
Police said six unidentified persons attacked Gorsi while he was working in his office at Nehru Shopping Complex.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Punjab: Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla arrested in connection with clashes during anti-Khalistan rally in Patiala
The arrest was made following a high-level meeting chaired by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann
Patiala clashes were between two political parties, not communities, says Bhagwant Mann
The Punjab chief minister said a probe to ascertain who instigated the violence is underway, and nobody involved will be spared
Punjab opposition parties hit out at CM Bhagwant Mann over agreement with Delhi
Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira slammed Bhagwant Mann for allegedly surrendering his authority to Arvind Kejriwal