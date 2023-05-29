Assets worth Rs 1,414 crore make DK Shivakumar richest among new Karnataka lawmakers, says report

Karnataka’s newly-elected deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar is the richest among all the Congress cabinet ministers, a report released on Sunday revealed.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief, who represents the Kanakapura constituency, has declared assets worth Rs 1,413.80, according to the report by the Karnataka Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), which has analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 32 out of 34 ministers.

Two ministers, who were not analysed since their details were not available on the Election Commission website nor in the public domain, are Kelachandra Joseph George and NS Boseraju. Boseraju is not a member of either house — the state assembly or legislative council.

A total of 31 lawmakers, nearly 97% ministers in Karnataka cabinet are millionaires and their average asset is Rs 119.06 crore. Of the 32 ministers, who have declared their liabilities, Shivakumar ranks at the top, with liabilities worth Rs 265.06 crore, the report indicated.

Timmapur Ramappa Balappa from Mudhol (SC) constituency has the lowest assets worth Rs 58.56 lakh.

In Karnataka, 24 Cabinet ministers are facing criminal cases, including seven who have serious charges levelled against them, the report added.

Among the 32 ministers, only one is a woman – 48-year-old Laxmi R. Hebbalkar, who has been elected from Belgaum Rural.

A total of 18 (56%) ministers have declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years while 14 (44%) are aged 61 to 80 years.

Karnataka Cabinet got its full strength of 34 ministers after 24 new ministers were inducted on Saturday. This happened after 10 ministers, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar, took oath earlier this month. The Congress Party swept to power on May 13 earlier this month as it logged a landslide win over the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Congress secured victory in 135 out of a total of 224 assembly seats, in a massive election win after a long time.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.