Politics

Assembly elections 2022: AAP launches 'Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko' campaign in five states

The campaign, which calls for citizen participation promises that 50 Delhiites, whose videos will go viral, will be given the opportunity to have dinner with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

FP Staff January 24, 2022 14:18:38 IST
Assembly elections 2022: AAP launches 'Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko' campaign in five states

File image of Arvind Kejriwal. Twitter/@AAP

Upping the online game ahead of the Assembly elections in five states, the Aam Aadmi Party launched a new campaign on Monday called 'Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko' which translates to 'Give Kejriwal a Chance'.

Under this new campaign, the incumbent Delhi chief minister and AAP chief invited people of the national capital to make videos on the good work that the government has done and upload them on the social media platforms. AAP volunteers, in turn, have been requested to share the best videos for their wider reach.

"Upload videos on good works of Delhi government and telling how you benefitted from it on Twitter, Instagram Facebook. Also WhatsApp people known to you in these states appealing them to give a chance to Kejriwal," he said.

But that is not all. He added, "50 Delhiites whose videos will go viral will be invited for dinner after polls."

Watch the video here:

Through the novel campaign the party seeks to use its voter base in the city to "campaign" for it for the upcoming Assembly polls — AAP is set to contest polls in Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

It is hard not to compare the current campaign with Narendra Modi's 'Chai pe Charcha' and his sharing a meal with kaamgars during the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

Digital soldiers are now imperative to election campaigns. The war for votes is no longer limited to the fields but has now moved to the internet — from social media platforms to conversation threads on various websites. And AAP has time and again grabbed attention with its online campaigns.

Only a weeks ago AAP's video promoting its chief ministerial campaign had gone viral:

The other popular AAP campaigns, which were launched as slogans, include 'Lagey Raho Kejriwal', 'I love Kejriwal' and 'acche beete paanch saal' .

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: January 24, 2022 14:18:38 IST

TAGS:

