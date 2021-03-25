Assembly Elections 2021: Don't have a Voter’s ID card! You can still vote if you have these documents
Don't have your Electors Photo Identity Card or EPIC or Voter's ID? Here's a list of documents that a voter can used a photo identity proof to cast their vote
-
To cast your vote in the 2021 Assembly elections, carrying your voter identification card is mandatory
-
The best document that can be carried is Electors Photo Identity Card
-
The first phase of the eight-stage 2021 Assembly elections kicks off on 27 March
Four states and one Union Territory will go to polls in eight phases starting 27 March. Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry are the states that will go to vote.
And to cast their vote, every voter is required to carry voter slip (it can be downloaded online from nvsp.in) along with their voter identification card (also known as Electors Photo Identity Card or EPIC or Voter's ID) that is issued by the Election Commission of India (EC).
Find out which candidate is contesting from your constituency here
But what if you don't have your Voter's ID card? Are there any documents that can act as a substitute?
Here's a list of documents that voters can use instead of a Voter ID card as a photo identity proof to cast vote:
1. Passport
2. Driving licence
3. Service identity card of the state government or the central government
4. PAN card
5. Aadhar card
6. Passbook issued by bank or post office
7. MGNREGA job card
8. Health insurance card issued by the Ministry of Labour
9. Pension document with a photograph
10. Authenticated photo voter slip issued by the election commission
11. public limited companies
12. passbooks issued by banks or post office
13. pension document with photograph and official identity cards issued to MPs, MLAs and MLCs.
