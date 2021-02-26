Puducherry Assembly Election Dates Announced: Polling to take place in single phase on 6 April; counting of votes on 2 May

The Puducherry Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 30 seats, of which, five are reserved for the Scheduled Castes

Puducherry Assembly Election Dates Announcement | The Election Commission announced the poll dates for the Assembly election in Puducherry on Friday (26 February). The Union Territory will vote in a single phase on 6 April along with neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu while counting of votes will take place on 2 May, the poll panel said.

Puducherry will vote in a single-phase election on 6 April while counting of votes will take place on 2 May, said Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora at the ECI headquarters Friday.

The Puducherry Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 30 seats, of which, five are reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

Past election results

When was the result of Puducherry Assembly polls declared in 2016: 19 May

Who won the election: DMK-Congress combine formed the government after crossing the halfway mark of 15 seats. DMK-Congress had won 17 seats together.

Who is the incumbent chief minister: On 25 February, Puducherry was placed under President's rule days after the Congress-led government collapsed following multiple resignations.

The V Narayanasamy government lost its majority in the Assembly after six resignations.

Total registered voters: 9,41,935

Voter turnout: 84.03 percent

Check full schedule for Puducherry Legislative Assembly election 2021:

Issue of Notification: 12 March

Last Date for filing Nominations: 19 March

Date for scrutiny of nominations: 20 March

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: 22 March

Voting: 6 April

Counting of votes: 2 May

The terms of the legislative Assembly of Puducherry will come to an end on 8 June this year.

The Election Commission also announced the dates for Assembly elections to West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Kerala on Friday.