Assembly elections 2021: Amit Shah to address poll rallies in Kerala, Tamil Nadu today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Saturday, and will address public meetings and participate in roadshows. Shah's visit to the two states comes just days ahead of the all-crucial Assembly elections on 6 April.

Shah will start his day early with a roadshow in Thousand Lights, Tamil Nadu. This will be followed by a public meeting in Tirunelveli in the afternoon.

He will then leave for Kerala, where he has a public meeting scheduled at 3.30 pm in Sulthan Bathery. This will be followed by a roadshow in Kozhikode at 5 pm and then the last public meeting of the day in Cherthala at 7 pm.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also be campaigning for his party in Kerala on Saturday. He will interact with the people in meetings before his roadshow and a public address.

At 1 pm, the former Congress president will be in Purameri. He will then take part in another corner meeting in Peravoor at 2.55 pm, followed by another one at Alakode at 4.10 pm.

Rahul will then leave for Kannur Harbour where he will participate in a roadshow and deliver a public address at 5:30 in the evening.

On Thursday, Shah took up the cudgels against the DMK-Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu, saying they were "anti-women", appealing to mothers and sisters to teach the party "a lesson" on 6 April.

Shah's visit to Tamil Nadu also comes a day after income tax officials raided Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan. Rahul was once again quick to target BJP on Twitter. He said: "Raiding the Opposition is BJP's coping mechanism when facing electoral defeat."

Reacting to raids, DMK president Stalin said: "People will give a clear verdict on April 6 for this miscalculation".

Both Kerala and Tamil Nadu go to polls in a single phase on 6 April.