Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Development will happen only after defeat of 'dynastic' DMK, Congress, says Amit Shah in Chennai

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates:

"This is their strategy and they know better about it, but we have information that she is searching (for another seat) and their people have said so to me. However, I cannot take a guarantee of this as they know it. But she is losing Nandigram, this is certain," he said.

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday said the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is 'losing from Nandigram' and claimed that her own party persons have told him that she is 'looking for another seat to contest'.

"Congress denies having an alliance with us but we don't think that. We want Sanjukta Morcha to form the government and Congress workers to do better as they are struggling too. If their leadership thinks differently, what can we do?" Siddiqui told ANI.

Indian Secular Front (ISF) president Abbas Siddiqui said that despite Congress denying having an alliance with his party, the two parties are working together in West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold election campaigns in West Bengal and Assam on Friday. He is expected to address rallies in Tamulpur, Assam and Tarakeshwar and Sonarpur in Bengal.

The poll body will be hearing the matter at 12 pm Saturday, PTI reported.

The Election Commission will conduct a hearing on Saturday into Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) candidate Rangja Khungur Basumatary crossing over to BJP in the middle of the ongoing Assam Assembly polls.

The Congress had approached the EC demanding action against Sarma for his remark that Mohilary would be sent to jail through central probe agency NIA if he does "extremism" with rebel leader M Batha.

The Commission hereby strongly condemns the impugned statements made by Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Commission... bars him from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows, interviews and public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) in connection with ongoing elections for 48 hours from immediate effect on April 02 (Friday)," the order read.

The Election Commission on Friday barred Assam minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma from campaigning for 48 with immediate effect for allegedly making threatening remarksagainst Bodoland People's Front chief Hagrama Mohilary.

The Election Commission issued its order on Friday night, after it upheld a complaint by the Congress. The party said Sarma had openly threatened to send Hagrama Mohilary, whose Bodoland People's Front (BPF) is a member of the opposition alliance, to jail by misusing the NIA.

The hearing is expected to take place in some time, NDTV reported.

Senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was barred from campaigning for 48 hours ahead of the final phase of Assembly elections in the state, has moved the Gauhati High Court against that order.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a roadshow in Thousand Lights Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. He is campaigning for BJP candidate Khushbu Sundar.

"Only the development journey started under Narendra Modi's leadership can make Tamil Nadu of MGR and Jayalalithaa's dreams. CM and deputy CM did good work. I appeal to people to make double engine govt," said Shah in Thousand Lights Assembly seat.

Taking a dig at the Opposition in Tamil Nadu, Amit Shah Saturday said the state will see development only after the defeat of "dynastic and corrupt DMK-Congress".

An order issued by the Commission on Friday said that Sarma shall be transferred to some suitable post in the state headquarters and IPS officer Veera Venakata Rakesh Reddy shall be posted with immediate effect as the new Superintendent of Police of Goalpara district, which will go to polls in the third and last phase on 6 April.

After barring Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from campaigning in the Assembly polls for 48 hours, the Election Commission has also transferred his brother and Goalpara Superintendent of Police Sushanta Biswa Sarma from the district.

Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates: The home minister addressed a roadshow in Thousand Lights Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. He is campaigning for BJP candidate Khushbu Sundar.

The EC on Friday barred the Assam minister from campaigning for 48 hours for allegedly making threatening remarks against Bodoland People's Front chief Hagrama Mohilary.

Nandigram witnessed a direct contest on Thursday between the TMC supremo and her former colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the BJP in December last year.

Exuding confidence that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will lose from the Nandigram constituency, Amit Shah on Friday accused her of running the government on the 3T model of 'Tolabaji' (extortion), 'Tanashahi' (dictatorship) and 'Tushtikaran' (appeasement).

Identifying cross-border infiltration as the biggest problem of the North Bengal region, which he claimed faced injustice at the hands of the Trinamool Congress government, Shah said that the menace will be stopped after the BJP is voted to power in the state.

Shah, who was on a whirlwind tour of the state from the North to South Bengal addressing two rallies and taking part in two roadshows, said that the saffron party would win 50 of the 60 seats that have gone to polls till now in this election.

Reaching out to two major communities of north Bengal, Shah said that Nepali and Rajbasnhi languages will be made associate languages of the state.

"Didi has lost Nandigram. The scenes that you witnessed yesterday tell us that she is losing. By 2 pm on 2 May (when votes will be counted), Didi will be out of power in Bengal," Shah said while addressing a rally at Sitalkuchi in North Bengal, close to the India-Bangladesh border.

His comments came at the backdrop of the TMC supremo camping at a booth in Nandigram, where she is locked in a fight with her protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari, for more than two hours after complaining of vote loot by the BJP.

"I heard that someone told her to contest from a seat in North Bengal, but she declined as she was not confident of winning. After two phases of polling that has covered 60 seats, the BJP is winning 50. We know we will win all the seats in North Bengal," the BJP leader said.

The BJP runs its government on the model of development, but Mamata runs her government on the 3T model

of Tolabaji, Tanashahi and Tushtikaran, he claimed.

Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, all problems of the people of North Bengal will be solved, Shah said.

"Shouldn't infiltration be stopped? Doesn't it take away the jobs of our youths? Replace Didi; even birds won't be allowed to enter Bengal, let alone humans. The TMC government can never stop it. Only we can do it," he said at the rally in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district.

Reaching out to the state's politically crucial refugees, Shah said that they would be granted citizenship by implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"Mamata didi has done nothing for the development of North Bengal. After coming to power, the BJP will constitute a North Bengal Development Board and spend Rs 2,000 crore annually on the region's development," he said.

He also promised to establish an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which will cater to the people of not only Cooch Behar district but also of the entire region.

"Prime Minister Modi Ji works towards 'Jan Kalyan' (welfare of people). But in Bengal, Mamata didi is busy in 'Bhatija Kalyan" (welfare of nephew). She is only interested in making her nephew the next chief minister," he said at a rally at Kalchini in Alipurduar district.

Reaching out to the people of the Darjeeling hills, he said the BJP government will work towards a permanent political solution to the problems of the hills and Terai and Dooars regions.

"We would also make Nepali and Rajbanshi language as associate languages of the state. We would also promote Nepali language films and will arrange for its subsidy. We will also come up with a Nepali language radio channel," he said.

Referring to the TMC's 'Khela Hobe' slogan, Shah said, "Nobody is scared of your (Mamata's) Khela Hobe. All the goons will be thrown behind bars after 2 May."

Once considered a bastion of the Congress and then the TMC, the BJP has made deep inroads in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by bagging seven of the eight seats in North Bengal.

Later in the evening, Shah took out two roadshows in Arambag and Baruipur in separate districts in South Bengal.

South Bengal.