Politics

Assembly Election Results: BJP retains power in Tripura & Nagaland, reunites with ally NPP in Meghalaya

The BJP and its allies retained power in Tripura and Nagaland. In Meghalaya where no party was able to secure a majority on its own, the BJP reunited with CM Conrad Sangma's NPP in a bid to form the government

FP Staff March 02, 2023 19:30:25 IST
Assembly Election Results: BJP retains power in Tripura & Nagaland, reunites with ally NPP in Meghalaya

BJP retains power in Tripura & Nagaland, reunites with ally NPP to form govt in Meghalaya.

The BJP and its allies are headed for a triple victory in the Northeast. After retaining power in Tripura and Nagaland, the saffron party reunited with its ally National People’s Party to in a bid form a government in Meghalaya.

Results for Assembly elections in Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya were declared on Thursday.

The BJP and its ally Indigenous Progressive Front of Tripura (IPFT) have crossed the majority mark in the 60-seat house.

In Nagaland, the party and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) also retained power and even performed better than the last time.

However, Meghalaya, where CM Conrad Sangma’s NPP, emerged as the single-largest party, seems to be headed for a hung Assembly.

The NPP and BJP had decided to fight the state election alone. However, things took a turn as the final numbers trickled in.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa who is often dubbed as the “deal-maker” in the Northeast tweeted that Sangma has sought home minister Amit Shah’s support in the government formation.

Sarma later tweeted that BJP chief JP Nadda has “advised the state unit to help the NPP in government formation.”

However, the current numbers show that the BJP-NPP alliance will still fall short of a majority.

Meanwhile, PM Modi thanked the people of the three states for supporting BJP saying that it was a vote for “progress and stability.”

Former royal’s party shines in Tripura

As for the Opposition parties, the Congress and the TMC managed to win 5 seats each in Meghalaya.

The Congress was not able to win any seats in Nagaland.

In Tripura, the Congress and Left alliance secured 13 seats. The Left ruled Tripura for more than three decades until it was defeated by the BJP in the last Assembly polls.

Notably, the state’s erstwhile royal Pradyot Manikya Debbarma’s Tipra Motha won 13 seats in its electoral debut.

Other major highlights of the elections include Nagaland getting its first female MLA.

NDPP’s Hekani Jakhalu scripted history by winning the Dimapur-III seat.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 02, 2023 19:57:26 IST

TAGS:

also read

Nagaland assembly poll 2023: Kharge claims BJP ‘cheated’ people on Naga political issue
India

Nagaland assembly poll 2023: Kharge claims BJP ‘cheated’ people on Naga political issue

Without naming the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), which has been demanding a separate state comprising six districts of the state, the veteran Congress leader claimed that the BJP is bent on creating a division in Nagaland

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio welcomes BJP’s decision to make NDPP ‘major partner’
India

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio welcomes BJP’s decision to make NDPP ‘major partner’

The alliance of the regional political party NDPP and the BJP is contesting the assembly election in a 40:20 seat-sharing formula. Elections to the Nagaland assembly will be held on February 27 and votes will be counted on March 2

NDPP-BJP govt will solve all pending problems of Nagaland, says Amit Shah
India

NDPP-BJP govt will solve all pending problems of Nagaland, says Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister assured the people of expeditiously bringing the Naga peace talks to a successful end and also addressing the issues of the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), which has been demanding a separate state