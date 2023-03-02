Assembly Election Results: BJP retains power in Tripura & Nagaland, reunites with ally NPP in Meghalaya

The BJP and its allies are headed for a triple victory in the Northeast. After retaining power in Tripura and Nagaland, the saffron party reunited with its ally National People’s Party to in a bid form a government in Meghalaya.

Results for Assembly elections in Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya were declared on Thursday.

The BJP and its ally Indigenous Progressive Front of Tripura (IPFT) have crossed the majority mark in the 60-seat house.

In Nagaland, the party and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) also retained power and even performed better than the last time.

However, Meghalaya, where CM Conrad Sangma’s NPP, emerged as the single-largest party, seems to be headed for a hung Assembly.

The NPP and BJP had decided to fight the state election alone. However, things took a turn as the final numbers trickled in.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa who is often dubbed as the “deal-maker” in the Northeast tweeted that Sangma has sought home minister Amit Shah’s support in the government formation.

Sarma later tweeted that BJP chief JP Nadda has “advised the state unit to help the NPP in government formation.”

Adaraniya Sri @JPNadda ji , the national president of the @BJP4India has advised the state unit of BJP, Meghalaya to support the National people’s Party in forming the next government in Meghalaya. @SangmaConrad — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 2, 2023

However, the current numbers show that the BJP-NPP alliance will still fall short of a majority.

Meanwhile, PM Modi thanked the people of the three states for supporting BJP saying that it was a vote for “progress and stability.”

Thank you Tripura! This is a vote for progress and stability. @BJP4Tripura will continue to boost the state’s growth trajectory. I am proud of all Tripura BJP Karyakartas for their spectacular efforts at the grassroots. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2023

Former royal’s party shines in Tripura

As for the Opposition parties, the Congress and the TMC managed to win 5 seats each in Meghalaya.

The Congress was not able to win any seats in Nagaland.

In Tripura, the Congress and Left alliance secured 13 seats. The Left ruled Tripura for more than three decades until it was defeated by the BJP in the last Assembly polls.

Notably, the state’s erstwhile royal Pradyot Manikya Debbarma’s Tipra Motha won 13 seats in its electoral debut.

#WATCH | The 2-year old party has become the second biggest party in Tripura due to blessing of people…I have congratulated Tripura CM, whenever we will conduct talks, I will talk about the issue…: Tipra Motha Chairman, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma pic.twitter.com/fYD0ZsApB6 — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023

Other major highlights of the elections include Nagaland getting its first female MLA.

NDPP’s Hekani Jakhalu becomes Nagaland’s first woman MLA after she wins from Dimapur-III constituency (Pic source: Hekani Jakhalu’s Twitter Handle)#NagalandElections2023 pic.twitter.com/VbGavKLVch — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023

NDPP’s Hekani Jakhalu scripted history by winning the Dimapur-III seat.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.